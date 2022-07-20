"Conor doesn't need f***in' attention from anybody" - Michael Bisping gives his thoughts on Jake Paul targeting the 'Notorious' with his diss video

Michael Bisping recently shared his views on a potential fight between former UFC double champ Conor McGregor and YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

In a recent video uploaded to his channel, Bisping discussed Paul's recent interview on Morning Kombat where 'The Problem Child' stated that a possible fight with Conor McGregor might be on the cards if the 'stars aligned'. During the interview, Paul also chastised the Irishman for being inactive in the octagon for a long period of time.

In light of this, 'The Count' stated that Jake Paul was discrediting 'The Notorious' for clout. Bisping termed McGregor as the "most famous fighter" and claimed that McGregor's stardom is such that he does not require Jake Paul to get attention.

The former middleweight champ also opined that the chances of a possible fight between Conor McGregor and Jake Paul were very slim.

Speaking about Jake Paul's opinion on 'The Notorious', Michael Bisping said:

"So, listen Jake's doing his thing. He's discrediting Conor, he's talking a bit of s**t. The reality is come on Connor McGregor doesn't need f***in attention from anybody. He does not need Jake Paul to get attention. Conor McGregor I would say is probably the most famous fighter on the godd**n planet, certainly one of the wealthiest. That's a godd**n fact. He does not need Jake Paul."

Bisping continued:

"However, I understand, Jake, he's going to do his thing. He's going to call McGregor, he's gonna try and forth. They're talking s**t. But whatever, I don't think we will ever see Jake Paul and Conor McGregor."

You can check out Michael Bisping talking about McGregor and Jake Paul below:

Michael Bisping expresses his excitement for a potential Conor McGregor vs. Charles Oliveira fight

Conor McGregor's last outing in the octagon was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021. During the fight, 'The Notorious' suffered a brutal leg injury and was left with a broken lower left tibia. The former double champ has been out of the octagon ever since.

With the news of McGregor's return, fans have been speculating about the Irishman's next opponent ranging from Nate Diaz to Jake Paul.

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping also has an opponent in mind for McGregor. On a recent episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'The Count' seemed very enthusiastic about a potential fight between Charles Oliveira and Conor McGregor.

Speaking about the potential fight, Michael Bisping said:

"Conor McGregor versus [Charles Oliveira] would be a great fight. You can sit here and hate on Conor all you want but you can't say the guy can't fight. You can't say the guy can't crack... You can feel how you feel about him personally, he's been amazing for the sport. Listen, is he past his prime? Maybe. Can he f****g deliver every time he steps in the octagon? Absolutely. It would be very exciting."

You can check out the full episode of the Believe You Me podcast below:

