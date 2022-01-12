Michael Bisping hilariously suggests Jake Paul should fight Ricky Hatton in MMA debut

Michael Bisping has hilariously trolled Jake Paul by suggesting that he should fight former pro boxer Ricky Hatton in his MMA debut. His remarks are presumably a jab at the kind of fights Paul likes to take.

In a video posted to his YouTube channel, Bisping suggested that a real MMA fight would not suit the YouTube star. The former UFC middleweight champion feels that the 24-year-old will choose an opponent who is smaller, retired, and not an MMA fighter:

"First of all, he's not going to be a mixed martial artist, is he? That's not what he does. He'll fights someone from a different sport. So he's going to fight in the UFC. Well, he's going to fight a boxer. Of course, he's going to fight someone smaller, he's going to fight someone past their sell-by date. There it is, there's your headline, Jake Paul vs. Ricky Hatton in the octagon. That is the equivalent of what he is doing outside."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Jake Paul vs. Ricky Hatton below:

Hatton retired from boxing after his defeat against Vyacheslav Senchenko in November 2012. He finished with a record of 45-3 with 32 knockouts.

"I'll help any way I can" - BJ Flores fully supports Jake Paul's transition to MMA

With Jake Paul now hinting at crossing over to the octagon, BJ Flores has come out and said he is fully behind his pupil transitioning to MMA. Paul's coach thinks the 24-year-old is a well-rounded fighter who will be good at anything he does.

Flores believes his fighters are capable of making their own decisions on the path they choose to follow. He applies that same philosophy to the Cleveland native but emphasizes that 'The Problem Child' has a bright future in boxing.

In a recent interview with 'The Schmo', Flores said:

"He's [Paul] just a well-rounded kid. If he wants to learn how to kick, if he wants to do an MMA fight, do it 100%. I'll help any way I can, anywhere possible... He'll be good at anything he does, trust me. But he's just got such a bright future in boxing."

BJ Flores is a former boxer who finished with a record of 34-4-1 with 21 knockouts. He has not been inside the boxing ring since his loss against Trevor Bryan in August 2018.

Watch BJ Flores in conversation with 'The Schmo' below:

