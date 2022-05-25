"Who's going to buy your magazine ever again?" - Michael Bisping details the craziest UFC story

Michael Bisping recently ripped apart martial arts magazines released in the '90s that claimed the UFC was fake.

'The Count' stated that these magazines conned people for years with false martial arts techniques such as flying kicks and 'five finger death punches'. However, when the UFC first came into existence, such claims were exposed to the audience. People learned that none of those techniques work in a real fight. Here's what the former middleweight champion stated on his YouTube channel:

"When UFC was first created, all these martial arts magazines claimed that the whole thing was bulls***. You gotta feel for these guys. Imagine you're the editor of a '90s martial arts magazine. You have spent years convincing people that the Bushido martial artists and the Kung fools are the baddest men on the planet. You've promoted flying kicks and the five finger exploding death punches... You are making a fortune selling classified ads for ninja stars and over the price booklets promising the secrets of the shinobi. But then all of a sudden, along comes the UFC and all your claims are exposed like a pervert in a raincoat."

The Englishman added that when the editors of those magazines understood that their stories were getting exposed to the public, they started labeling the UFC as fake. Here's what Bisping said:

"You can't admit that you've been lying to everyone for years. I mean who's going to buy your magazine ever again? So, of course, if you're the editor of one of these magazines, what you do? You have to claim the entire thing is fake."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about martial arts magazines in the '90s below:

Michael Bisping had a legendary run in the UFC

Michael Bisping joined the UFC in 2006 and gave the fans countless memories during his reign as an active fighter. He fought 29 times under the UFC banner.

Bisping lost an eye during his fight against Vitor Belfort in 2013. While many fighters would have quit in his situation, 'The Count' continued fighting and eventually went on to become the UFC middleweight champion at UFC 199 when he knocked out Luke Rockhold.

Watch the best moments of Luke Rockhold vs. Michael Bisping 2:

The Englishman retired from the sport in 2017 after suffering two successive defeats against Georges St-Pierre and Kelvin Gastelum. The 43-year-old currently works as a broadcaster for the UFC.

