"He is going to run over him" - Michael Bisping reveals why Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup doesn't intrigue him

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping is seemingly unintrigued by the much-discussed Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev matchup. Diaz, who has just one fight left on his UFC contract, is set to face Chimaev in a five-round welterweight bout that’ll headline UFC 279 on September 10th.

In an appearance on the My Mom's Basement podcast hosted by Robbie Fox, Bisping opined that Diaz – who’s had most of his fights in the lightweight division – is undersized to be competing against welterweight fighters. Suggesting that the fight is a mismatch and that Chimaev will dominantly defeat Diaz, Bisping stated:

“That [Chimaev vs. Diaz] doesn’t intrigue me... He [Chimaev] is going to run over him [Diaz]... Listen, Diaz is as tough as they come. Do you know what I mean? Don’t take what I said as that being insulting to Diaz. He’s very tough. He’s very game. He always comes in shape. He never gives up.”

Nevertheless, Bisping acknowledged that no fighter can be counted out. He believes Khamzat Chimaev can’t take Nate Diaz lightly, as Diaz is known to be dangerous throughout the fight.

Bisping cited Nate Diaz’s last fight — a matchup against elite welterweight Leon Edwards in June 2021 — as an example. Diaz almost finished Edwards after being outclassed for the better part of five rounds. Bisping said:

“And we know he [Diaz] has got great Jiu-Jitsu, always comes in great shape. The man competes in triathletes, etc. But, Khamzat’s a bigger, scarier dude. Diaz has struggled at 170. He’s a natural 155’er, let’s be honest, fighting at 170.”

Watch Bisping discuss the topic at 7:28 in the video below:

Dominick Cruz on the matchmaking logic behind Nate Diaz vs. Khamzat Chimaev

MMA legend and former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz recently broke down why the UFC chose to book the Diaz-Chimaev matchup. Speaking to The Schmo, ‘The Dominator’ pointed out that UFC megastar Nate Diaz boasts a gargantuan fan base.

Furthermore, Cruz alluded to the fact that the Stockton-born fighter has been adamant about leaving the UFC after this fight, whereas Khamzat Chimaev is likely to be active and keep competing in the UFC. Noting that the UFC wants the outgoing Diaz’s star power to rub off on Chimaev, the former bantamweight champion said:

"So, if you get Khamzat to beat Diaz, then you kind of, sort of, get Diaz’s following to Khamzat. And Khamzat’s gonna be there. He’s been active. What the UFC wants is – they like active fighters. Guys that are fighting two, three, four times a year for cheap amounts of money. Khamzat’s that.”

Watch Cruz’s assessment below:

