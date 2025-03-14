Michael Bisping issues bold verdict on potential Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria clash, sternly warns against title eliminator fight for 'El Matador'

Michael Bisping believes a potential superfight between Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria would be one of the biggest matchups the UFC could book. Topuria has expressed confidence in knocking out Makhachev on several occasions. 'El Matador' recently vacated the 145-pound throne in his pursuit to chase the lightweight title.

However, Bisping revealed a preventable mistake in structuring the fight. According to him, putting Topuria in a title eliminator before the potential fight against Makhachev could diminish the fight’s appeal. The former middleweight champion sees Topuria’s rapid rise as a major factor in making the superfight a blockbuster event.

If Topuria faces an opponent like Justin Gaethje and loses, the excitement surrounding a clash with Makhachev could dwindle. Instead, Bisping believes the UFC will prioritize the title fight to capitalize on the undefeated fighter's momentum.

Speaking about the clash on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

“Ilia is special, but if he lost to them [Justin Gaethje or other top lightweight contenders], there’s a massive market opportunity lost there because Ilia vs. Islam... Ilia with the rise...Ilia still being in a lot of people’s minds the featherweight champion against the lightweight champion. There’s something there. If he loses to Gaethje, but then two or three fights later gets a shot, it’s not quite the same sell."

He added:

“The public wouldn’t be quite still as invested. So, I think they’re going to give him the title fight. I think Islam is going to take it. Granted, he wants a shot at becoming a two-weight champion, but he’s going to have to wait for a while because of Belal [Muhammad]. So in the meantime, you take out Ilia Topuria, which would be an absolutely blockbuster fight.”

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below (5:30):

Paddy Pimblett dismisses Ilia Topuria's credibility for a potential title shot against Islam Makhachev

Paddy Pimblett does not believe Ilia Topuria deserves an immediate UFC lightweight title shot. Topuria recently vacated the featherweight title to move up to 155 pounds, with reports suggesting a potential fight against Islam Makhachev.

Pimblett criticized Topuria’s decision, calling him undersized for lightweight and accusing him of avoiding tougher challenges at featherweight. Speaking in a recent interview on CBS Sports, Pimblett said:

“I think he ran from 145, to be honest...Then, he also has [Movsar] Evloev and [Diego] Lopes to fight. I would’ve had a lot more respect for Ilia if he would’ve defended that belt two more times, and then I think he would’ve been able to keep his belt and not vacate it. I don’t think he deserves a straight title shot, and I don’t think the UFC do either,” Pimblett said. “I think he’s going to have to fight someone in the top three or so if he wants to get a title shot.”

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (6:45):

