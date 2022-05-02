×
"Tony Ferguson has abused me!" - Michael Bisping jokes about how 'El Cucuy' sends DMs if 'The Count' talks trash about him on podcast 

Michael Bisping (L) and Tony Ferguson (R) (via @mikebisping and @tonyfergusonxt on Instagram)
Sayan Nag
Sayan Nag
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified May 02, 2022 01:55 PM IST
Michael Bisping recently revealed how Tony Ferguson sent him private messages after 'The Count' apparently discussed the UFC lightweight's recent shortcomings on his podcast. During a preview for UFC 274, Bisping jokingly stated that Ferguson "abused" him for some of his comments on the Believe You Me podcast.

While previewing Ferguson's upcoming fight next weekend, Bisping said:

"Tony Ferguson has abused me. He has come after me, he sends me messages. Like if I talk about him and stuff like this on my podcast, I've had messages. I won't swear, so [he'll] tell me, 'You're talking S-H-I-T, Mike.' And I'm like, 'No Tony, leave me alone.'"

Bisping also noted that Ferguson's next opponent, Michael Chandler, should be wary of the former interim champion's dangerous ground game. 'The Count' went on to give his prediction for the fight, picking Chandler to avoid any exchanges on the mat and coming out on top.

Michael Bisping expressed concern about Tony Ferguson potentially losing against Michael Chandler

Tony Ferguson is currently riding a three-fight skid, starting with an interim title loss to Justin Gaethje in 2020. Ferguson went on to drop subsequent outings against Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, with many believing that 'El Cucuy' lost his touch after suffering a brutal beatdown against Gaethje.

Michael Bisping believes Ferguson shouldn't be ashamed of his three-fight skid judging by the caliber of his opponents. However, 'The Count' is concerned about people asking Ferguson to retire in case of a fourth consecutive loss.

During a recent episode of his podcast Believe You Me, the former middleweight champion said:

"If he loses four in a row, which he's got a very good chance of doing, let's be honest, he has got a chance of losing to Michael Chandler. But if he loses four in a row and he loses badly then a lot of people are gonna ask for him to start thinking about retirement, which would be sad because it would be such a huge fall from grace."

Edited by C. Naik

