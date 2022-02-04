Michael Bisping on Jorge Masvidal-Colby Covington beef - "You don't s*** on your friends to make money"

After hurling insults at each other for a long time, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally square off in the UFC octagon.

The two welterweights will headline the UFC 272 event in a five-round grudge match.

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told The grudge match we've all been waiting forColby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN . Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. The grudge match we've all been waiting for 💥Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal will headline UFC 272 on March 5, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told @bokamotoESPN. Contracts have not been signed, but the bout is nearly finalized. https://t.co/n1FclaclwU

'Gamebred' and Covington used to be training partners and roommates. They were even regularly present in each other's corners during their UFC fights. However, things have taken a down turn. These days, the two don't miss a chance to slam each other in the media.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently commented on the rivalry between 'Chaos' and Masvidal on his podcast Believe You Me. 'The Count' took Masvidal's side and said Covington should think twice before hurling insults at his former friend:

"Masvidal said, 'Listen, he's selling his soul for an extra 10 pay-per-view buys.' And I thought about that and I thought, 'Yeah, fair play.' Because you don't s*** on your friends to make money... when you're purposely just trying to talk s*** about a former friend for the sake of it, I think that's a little bit different... Talking about [Jorge Masvidal's] ex-wife and calling him a bad father... For us as fight fans, as fans of the UFC, it's gonna make this build up for it and make the fight even better but if I'm Colby, I'd be thinking before I say those kind of things again."

Michael Bisping on Jorge Masvidal's Colby Covington expose video - "Great marketing"

Jorge Masvidal recently shared a video that features several instances of Colby Covington seemingly contradicting himself.

Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on the humorous video, calling it a great marketing move by 'Gamebred':

"I liked the video and leading up to a fight and they are the main event of a pay-per-view, it's great marketing."

Masvidal and Covington have competed a combined four times for the undisputed UFC welterweight title against Kamaru Usman and come up short in every one of those fights. Now, the two stand in each other's way and a win at UFC 272 might put one of them back on track for a title shot.

