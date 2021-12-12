"There is no world that exists where Amanda Nunes is afraid to fight anybody" - Michael Bisping on Julianna Pena accusing 'The Lioness' of ducking her

UFC two-division champion Amanda Nunes is set to put her bantamweight title on the line against Julianna Pena this weekend. Leading up to their UFC 269 co-main event bout, 'The Venezuelan Vixen' got into a verbal spar with Nunes and insinuated that the Brazilian had used COVID-19 as an excuse to push back the fight.

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping weighed in on the situation, suggesting that there was no way Nunes had been scared of fighting Pena. Here's what Bisping said in a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"At the press conference, Julianna was talking mad sh*t. She was very very confident. She said that because the fight got cancelled, she was kind of alluding that Amanda Nunes was so much scared. Come on, there is no world that exists where Amanda Nunes is afraid to fight anybody. Look at the roll that she's on, look at the way she's beating people. She's got the knockout power, she's got a black belt in jiu jitsu. She's extremely talented, experienced. She's big, she's powerful, she's strong. She's got great cardio now, which used to be one of her issues back in the day. Yeah, there's no world where Amanda is scared. She got COVID, she got sick. It got rescheduled and the fight is happening."

Michael Bisping gives his prediction on Amanda Nunes-Julianna Pena fight

Michael Bisping predicts a TKO victory for Amanda Nunes, which he believes might come in the third or fourth round of the fight. However, Bispling explained that Pena still has a chance to pull off an upset considering that 'The Lioness' has looked human on several occasions in the octagon.

'The Count' also stated that Pena could find success against Nunes if she manages to take her down and control her on the ground. Bisping believes that if the fight stays on the feet and the two engage in a brawl, Nunes will be light years ahead of the challenger.

You can watch Michael Bisping's full fight predictions for UFC 269 below:

A win over Julianna Pena would mark the sixth successful bantamweight title defense for Amanda Nunes. 'The Lioness' last defended her UFC bantamweight strap almost two years ago when she beat Germaine de Randamie via decision at UFC 245. The Brazilian won the title with a first-round submission win over Miesha Tate at UFC 200 back in 2016.

