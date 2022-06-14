"It was like Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson" - Michael Bisping lauds Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka as "one of the best title fights you will ever see"

Michael Bisping has compared Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka's light heavyweight title fight to the legendary scrap between Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson, which took place at UFC 165 on September 21, 2013.

In his most recent YouTube video, the Brit analyzed the UFC 275 headliner and pointed out the most important moments of the fight being Teixeira’s guillotine choke, or Prochazka’s rear-naked choke that ended the entire affair. He later praised the title fight as being one of the best in history and compared it to another legendary matchup, i.e., Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustaffson at UFC 165.

Michael Bisping said:

“That was sensational. That was a display of heart, will, grit, determination. Not caring, whatever adjective you want to use. We can go on all day. We could say wow, we could say incredible, we could say holy s**t, you know. None of them do it justice. What they did there was put on one of the best fights you will ever see. Certainly one of the best title fights you will ever see. It was like Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustaffson.”

Watch Michael Bisping's comparison in the video below:

The aforementioned fight was also the sixth UFC light heavyweight title defense for Jon Jones. Thanks to his unanimous decision victory, ‘Bones’ broke the record for the most consecutive UFC light heavyweight title defenses. Various media outlets called it the 'Fight of the year' in 2013. Both Jones and Gustaffson were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame because of this bout.

Watch the legendary Jon Jones vs. Alexander Gustafsson fight below:

Nobuyuki Sakakibara congratulates Jiri Prochazka on his UFC light heavyweight title win

For most fans, Jiri Prochazka popped up on the radar the moment he signed with the UFC back in January 2020. However, ‘Denisa’ had a very successful MMA career even before he decided to step inside the octagon as he was the RIZIN light heavyweight champion, who never lost his title.

That is why Nobuyuki Sakakibara, the president of RIZIN and former executive of the legendary Japanese promotion PRIDE Fighting Championship, decided to congratulate him on his victory.

Nobuyuki Sakakibara posted on Twitter:

“Entering the war from the launch in 2015, after studying 12 games at RIZIN, he became the champion of RIZIN, and finally Illy became the champion at the highest peak in the world! I'm truly proud of Illy, who won the UFC championship in the best match that captivates the viewer, and I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations!” [Translation by Google]

Prochazka fought 12 times inside RIZIN’s white ring. He lost only once when he was knocked out by Muhammad Lawal in the finals of RIZIN World Grand Prix 2015. Interestingly enough, both of them met again at RIZIN 15 for the light heavyweight title fight. This time, the Czech knocked out his opponent and became the champion.

Watch Jiri Prochazka vs. Muhammad Lawal 2 for RIZIN light heavyweight title below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far