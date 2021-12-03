'He might be mental, but that's what I want' - Michael Bisping loves that Khamzat Chimaev is "a psychopath"

Michael Bisping lauded Khamzat Chimaev's audacity for calling out everyone from Georges St-Pierre to Daniel Cormier, adding that he loved that the 27-year-old had "a screw loose."

In a video recently posted on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' noted that Chimaev had been keeping himself busy while waiting for a new opponent. In addition to calling out some of the biggest names in MMA, the Russian-born fighter recently defeated Jack Hermansson in a freestyle wrestling match.

According to Michael Bisping:

"Khamzat is looking for an opponent. In the meantime, he's keeping himself busy. He's calling out everybody. He's calling out GSP, he's calling out Daniel cormier. He's beating Jack Hermansson in grappling matches. Khamzat is someone you need to take seriously for the right reasons: knockout power, great jiu-jitsu, strong wrestling and the man is a psychopath. That's what i love. He wants to be fast-tracked to the title,"

Furthermore, Bisping believes Chimaev is headed in the right direction looking for a fight with Colby Covington, who seems interested in the matchup.

Check out this video of Michael Bisping talking about Khamzat Chimaev:

Michael Bisping picks Khamzat Chimaev to beat Colby Covington

Michael Bisping went on to state that Khamzat Chimaev was a dangerous opponent for Colby Covington, picking 'Borz' to emerge victorious.

"If you ask me right now, who wins? I'd probably say Khamzat. I don't know why. I did just see him throw everyone around like a ragdoll... I think it's not gonna be long before we see an announcement from the UFC between Colby Covington and Khamzat Chimaev and I can't wait for it. I mean, what a fight that would be. But call me crazy, call me on the hype train... maybe I've been hit too many times in the head but I think that's a fight that Khamzat Chimaev would win. The dominance that we've seen from him, it's hard to argue otherwise," said Bisping.

Here is one of Khamzat Chimaev's tweets calling out Colby Covington:

Khamzat Chimaev is one of the fastest-rising stars in the UFC, and has the potential to become a box-office attraction. Since Colby Covington has already lost to Kamaru Usman twice, this is one of the biggest fights on the cards for him.

