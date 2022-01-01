Michael Bisping names the discipline he believes is best to begin venturing into MMA 

Michael Bisping believes wrestling is the best martial art to begin with for aspiring MMA fighters. 'The Count' also notes that Brazilian jiu-jitsu comes in as a close second.

Over the course of his MMA career, Michael Bisping was at one point one of the best fighters on the planet. He was primarily known for his pressure-based striking, but still maintains that having a good grappling base is the most integral skillset for a mixed martial artist.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping stated:

"Wrestling's a good one. Jiu-jitsu is a good one. Boxing is a good one. They're all good. They're all good. But if I had to pick one. BJJ. Or even wrestling. If you wanna do mixed martial arts, wrestling. Wrestling or Brazilian jiu-jitsu. I'd probably say wrestling to be honest. Because if you format the brain to be able to wrestle, to learn to wrestle, then you can learn to add on the jiu-jitsu elements. If you could become a good wrestler, you could learn to become a good boxer."

Check out the full video from Michael Bisping's YouTube channel below:

How many submission finishes does Michael Bisping have on his record?

Over the course of his 39-fight career, Michael Bisping only picked up two submission victories. He finished Ross Pointon, who was 4-5 at the time, with an armbar during a fight for the Cage Warriors promotion.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Nov26.2005



Michael Bisping competes in his final fight before entering the UFC,



& finishes Ross Pointon with an armbar Nov26.2005Michael Bisping competes in his final fight before entering the UFC,& finishes Ross Pointon with an armbar https://t.co/zjdBoQjt2y

He also picked up a win on the UK regional scene against Alex Cook. It is not clear the exact submission 'The Count' used to finish the fight, but Sherdog currently has it listed as a "choke."

Michael Bisping also has two submission losses on his record. The most famous of which is the rear-naked choke submission loss he suffered against the iconic Georges St-Pierre.

He was also submitted by his longtime rival Luke Rockhold, who caught 'The Count' in a guillotine choke after stunning him with strikes. Bisping would, of course, later get his revenge over Rockhold, picking up the nickname 'left hook Larry' in the process.

Also Read Article Continues below

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc



: Rockhold 🆚️ Bisping 2 is on BT Sport 3 HD tonight at 9pm 🙌 Mark this one under essential viewing 😏 #UFC199 : Rockhold 🆚️ Bisping 2 is on BT Sport 3 HD tonight at 9pm 🙌 Mark this one under essential viewing 😏#UFC199: Rockhold 🆚️ Bisping 2 is on BT Sport 3 HD tonight at 9pm 🙌 https://t.co/DDVFFdgFkx

Edited by Harvey Leonard