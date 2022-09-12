"That would not surprise me"- Michael Bisping talks about why Nate Diaz is bound to come back to the UFC after a boxing match with Jake Paul

Michael Bisping would not be surprised if Nate Diaz eventually resigns with the UFC.

Diaz ended his UFC contract with a submission win against Tony Ferguson in the UFC 279 main event. The Stockton native has even been rumored to potentially fight Jake Paul in the boxing ring next.

Watch Nate Diaz finish Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 below:

Despite Diaz being vocal about enjoying his freedom from the UFC, Bisping still thinks he will return. During his UFC 279 reaction video on YouTube, the former middleweight champion had this to say:

"We will probably see Nate Diaz potentially re-sign with the UFC. That would not surprise me."

Bisping believes Diaz's best shot at a massive payday is the boxing match against Paul. After that happens, the next option to make the most money could be to re-sign with the UFC, and we would add, fight a certain Irishman.

During the UFC 279 fight week, Diaz mentioned how the Conor McGregor trilogy will happen when the timing makes sense. Therefore, the Stockton native can box Paul and then return to the UFC to fight 'The Notorious'.

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Nate Diaz's future below:

Michael Bisping thinks Nate Diaz can earn the most money with the UFC

For the first time in years, Diaz is free from any contractual limitations, allowing him to make the most money. With that said, the Stockton native could find it hard to maximize profits outside the UFC.

During the same reaction video, Bisping had this to say:

"Diaz doesn't have a lot of opportunities to earn the kind of money that he is outside of the organization [UFC]. The big one, the obvious one, the one people are all talking about, is boxing Jake Paul. That's a one-off event... His window of opportunity is closing all the time."

Diaz's departure from the UFC could have been very different had Chimaev weighed in at 170 pounds. The MMA gods ended up doing him a favor, and he now leaves the top MMA organization with leverage, which rarely happens for veterans like the Stockton native.

Take a look at Michael Bisping's UFC 279 reaction summary posted on Twitter below:

michael @bisping What a night ufc 279 was. Just caught up on them. As usual an inspiring show from Nate and Tony. Khamzat did it once again in typical fashion and some awesome fights throughout the night. Well done all involved. What a night ufc 279 was. Just caught up on them. As usual an inspiring show from Nate and Tony. Khamzat did it once again in typical fashion and some awesome fights throughout the night. Well done all involved.

