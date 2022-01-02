"It just shows the viciousness and the beauty of that KO" - Michael Bisping picks his knockout of the year

Michael Bisping reflects on the most spectacular knockouts of 2021.

In a recent video posted on Bisping's YouTube channel, the UFC Hall of Famer discussed the 'most brutal knockouts of 2021', as voted on by fans. The list included finishes by Rose Namajunas, Kamaru Usman and Cory Sandhagen.

However, the fighter that won the most votes was Kamaru Usman, for his right-hand knockout against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261.

Michael Bisping described 'The Nigerian Nightmare's' finish as a 'beauty' while analyzing the move. He admired Usman's precisely targeted powerful right-hand punch that put Masvidal to sleep.

Speaking about the knockout, Bisping said:

"What a fu*king knockout. It was a picture-perfect right hand.[demonstrating the move]. Straight down the pipe connects with the chin of Masvidal and I'm sure you all saw there's that picture where he [Kamaru Usman] throws it here and Masvidal is like asleep on the shoulder of Usman. It's an amazing shot, it really is. It just shows the viciousness and the beauty of that KO"

Michael Bisping and his entire family got COVID-19

Michael Bisping has revealed that he and his family became infected with COVID-19 over the holidays. 'The Count' announced that every member of his family was infected with the viral disease and as a result, had a 'not so good' holiday season.

In a video posted to on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping also revealed that he had ibuprofen on hand in case of an emergency, as he has still not fully recovered from the symptoms. Bisping, however, said that he felt fine and that he was recovering steadily.

"We had a nice Christmas in the Bisping household but, but we all got COVID!", exclaimed Michael Bisping. "Every single bloody one of us. So the last few days in my house have been not the best day, shall we say. It's been pretty bloody miserable if I'm honest. From Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, my wife and I, we were in bed all day, couldn't get out of the house...as you see I'm holding Ibuprofen, just in case I start to go downhill...And I know you don't want to hear about COVID but, tough sh*t! That was my Christmas basically..."

The global resurgence of the COVID-19 virus in 2021 affected many MMA personalities, including veteran Diego Sanchez and UFC president Dana White.

UFC president Dana White also contracted COVID-19 and consulted Joe Rogan for treatment.

Other fighters, including Matt Brown, Hawaiian legend B.J. Penn, and announcer Bruce Buffer, had brief battles with the illness.

