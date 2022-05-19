"Don't be so quick to run to the Internet" - Michael Bisping has a piece of advice for online trolls who mock fighters getting knocked out

Former UFC middleweight king Michael Bisping has shared some words of wisdom for people who are quick to throw hate at fighters after they lose a contest.

'The Count' uploaded a new video to his YouTube channel, during which he talked about how it feels to get knocked out in the UFC.

Referring to the recent fight between Tony Ferguson and Michael Chandler in the video, Bisping addressed internet trolls, saying that they should think twice before posting or commenting something hateful about an athlete who has just been brutally knocked out inside the cage.

"Next time you see somebody get knocked out, next time you see someone take a great fall, next time you see someone put their heart and soul into achieving and accomplishing something that they fail in, don't be so quick to run to the Internet and talk s**t and go on Twitter, send them a DM... I'm talking about the fighters on the roster now and what they have to endure from some fans, but they're not fans. They're just little weasels, the little pieces off s**t. Who on earth on Instagram and messages, direct messages a fighter and taunts them and mocks them when they've just been knocked out? Because it happens. And if you are one of those people and if you've ever done that, then shame on you."

Ferguson and Chandler fought at UFC 274. The fight ended in the second round when 'Iron' landed a brutal front kick on Ferguson that knocked 'El Cucuy' out cold.

Michael Bisping thinks fighters should abandon the practice of weight-cutting

After his loss at UFC 274, Tony Ferguson said that he was interested in fighting at welterweight. That way, he would not have to cut too much weight.

Commenting on Ferguson's statement, Michael Bisping said that weight-cutting should be a thing of the past and that fighters should just fight at their natural weight. During an episode of his Believe You Me podcast, the Englishman said:

"Everybody needs to be done with it. 155ers should fight at 170. 85ers at 205, we all just move up a weight class. Honestly, it's crazy what we are doing."

There have been several instances of fighters facing severe difficulty while cutting weight. However, after they moved up a division, the results were significantly better. Gilbert Burns, Charles Oliveira and Robert Whittaker are some great examples.

