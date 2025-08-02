  • home icon
Michael Bisping previews a potential fight between Conor McGregor and "washed" Michael Chandler at UFC White House event

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Aug 02, 2025 02:40 GMT
Michael Bisping (inset) weighs in on Conor McGregor (left) vs. Michael Chandler (right) clash. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Michael Chandler might still be the only fight that makes sense for Conor McGregor. Despite years of hype, false starts, and long layoffs, Chandler remains the lone name consistently linked to McGregor’s UFC return.

Even as plans swirl around a White House event, Chandler stays in the picture despite being 2-5 in the UFC in his last seven outings. Michael Bisping thinks the current version of Chandler is the most winnable matchup McGregor could ask for.

Speaking about the matchup on his YouTube channel, Bisping said:

"McGregor's getting a little bit older, but if he wants to come back and he wants to fight at the White House, great. Fair play. Who would he fight? Well, of course, there is the match with Michael Chandler, and it would just be mental if that fight with Michael Chandler actually ended up materializing after Michael Chandler sat on the sidelines for what feels like a goddamn eternity."
He added:

"Him vs. Chandler, yes an interesting fight, 100 percent, certainly a fight that I would favor Conor McGregor to win. I think it would be a perfect opponent to come back to and face after so much time away, because the version of Michael Chandler that we saw against Paddy Pimblett was washed. He was done. He was over the hill. He looked terrible."
Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

youtube-cover
Conor McGregor completes first drug test in a bid to return to action

Conor McGregor has officially re-entered the UFC drug-testing pool. His first test of 2025 is now listed on the UFC’s Anti-Doping Program website. That entry confirms the first step toward a fight after over a year of inactivity.

The last time McGregor was tested was in 2024, in the lead-up to UFC 303, before he pulled out due to a broken toe. He had hinted earlier this week that he had begun the testing process again.

The UFC is exploring a card at the White House next July to align with America’s 250th year of independence. McGregor has expressed interest in being part of that event. If the timeline holds, it could be the longest break between fights for a former champion returning to the octagon.

Outside of the cage, he was recently denied an appeal in a civil sexual assault case. While his image has seemingly taken a hit, a win inside the cage, if it ever comes, might help him reset the narrative.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
