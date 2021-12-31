Michael Bisping previews potential Israel Adesanya vs. Jon Jones fight

Michael Bisping gave his opinion on a possible megafight between Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones in his latest Q&A video on his official Youtube channel.

'The Count', when asked about his pick in a possible fight between the current middleweight king Israel Adesanya and former light heavyweight champion Jones, was full of praise for 'The Last Stylebender'.

However, Bisping believes Jones would get the better of the Kiwi if the two were to face off in the octagon.

The Englishman reasoned that Jones' wrestling credentials would prove to be devastating for Israel Adesanya. However, he stated that he could see Adesanya out striking Jones on the feet.

"I'm a big fan of Israel Adesanya, I love the way he fights. I love his personality, I love his charisma. I love the striking that he has. I love everything he brings to the table, I think he's great for the sport. I think he brings more eyes to the sport, I think he's a guy that could even still cross over more to the mainstream that he already has. He's got it all man, Israel Adesanya is a legit star, but in the octagon, I think, Jon Jones would smoke him to be honest. And I don't mean that in a bad way. Just wrestling. Just wrestling... Jon Jones...his wrestling man, he used to take people down and ground and pound the f****** living death out of them... On the feet, Izzy [could] probably beat him I think."

Bisping's prediction stems from the fact that 'The Last Stylebender' was unable to counter the wrestling and ground pressure forced upon him by Jan Blachowicz.

Adesanya and Blachowicz fought for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 259. Despite being the underdog, Blachowicz emerged victorious with a unanimous decision, having dominated the middleweight champion on the ground.

Jon Jones predicts what would happen if he were to face Israel Adesanya

Jon Jones was recently asked on Twitter about the outcome of a showdown between him and Israel Adesanya.

Jones gave a fairly straightforward reply and stated that he'd get the better of 'The Last Stylebender' and would've "ground and pounded" the reigning middleweight king to death.

He said:

"It's been a really long time since I fought someone was such a low level of grappling. He would've got ground and pounded to death."

Jon Jones and Israel Adesanya have been feuding on social media for a while. The pair even showed interest in fighting each other but the bout never came to fruition. Had Adesanya won against Blachowicz, he planned to eventually defend the title against 'Bones'.

Jones is also planning a potential move to heavyweight and is bulking up for the division, as seen from his social media posts. The youngest fighter to hold a UFC title has shown interest in fighting Francis Ngannou for the title.

However, with the heavyweight title on the line in January 2022, Jones's adversary for his comeback fight won't be revealed anytime soon.

