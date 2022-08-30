"That is crazy" - Michael Bisping reacts to Andrew Tate getting banned from social media platforms

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has reacted to the news that American-British internet personality and former kickboxer Andrew Tate has been banned across almost all social media platforms.

Tate rose to fame when he appeared on the seventh season of Big Brother back in 2016. Homophobic and racist comments were quickly found on his Twitter page and a video was released to the public that allegedly showed the 35-year-old beating a woman with a belt. He was removed from the house after only six days.

Years later, the entrepreneur has built a formidable portfolio in Romania. According to BioOverview.com, Andrew Tate's networth is close to $350 million. The former kickboxing champion is in business with his brother, which includes owning casinos, running 'Cam Girl' services and offering a 'Get Rich Quick' scheme on one of their websites.

Before being removed off social media earlier this month, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan ran a YouTube channel and their own podcast. Clips from the podcast often went viral on TikTok. which were usually of Tate expressing controversial takes and mysoginistic views on women.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping reacted to the news of Tate's social media mass exodus:

"Instagram, Facebook, Tiktok, everything. He's been banned from it all. PayPal as well! He said sometimes when women get raped, sometimes they're partly to blame. It's a stupid, stupid thing to say. It's crazy that they've banned him from everything just like that."

Michael Bisping lists likely next UK UFC champions

After UFC 278's stunning main-event climax, which saw Leon Edwards become the welterweight champion, Michael Bisping has listed four more fighters from the UK shores that he believes have a shot at being a UFC champion.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' reacted to 'Rocky' becoming champion, congratulating him on theachievement. The 43-year-old also stated that he isn't going to be the only British UFC champion for long, believing that many more will follow suit.

Speaking on his channel, Michael Bisping revealed four more fighters from the UK that could be world champions:

"I am over the godd*mn moon for Leon. I support every fighter from the UK. Of course, I wasn't going to be the first and the only one. We're going to have a slew of champions coming from the UK, I'm telling you. Tom Aspinall, as we know, sadly really hurt his leg, but Tom will be champion."

The former middleweight champ added:

"Darren Till, you're laughing at me because he's 1-3 in his last four. Darren Till will be champion one day. His striking is phenomenal, his mind is strong, he's just had a bit of a bad run... We've got Arnold Allen. Arnold Allen I think is on a nine fight win streak... Molly McCann's doing great things at flyweight. We've got Paddy 'The Baddy', you never know where he's going to end up."

