UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping expressed his excitement on Twitter as the deal was finalized to open the first UFC Gym in London.

Despite facing challenges due to the pandemic, Bisping shared his joy, stating that they have survived and are now bouncing back in style.

"We launched @UFCGYMUK launched right before the pandemic kicked in. Just the worst possible timing. That said, we survived and bouncing back in style. First London site opening soon..."

Check out Bisping's tweet below:

michael @bisping We launched @UFCGYMUK launched right before the pandemic kicked in. Just the worst possible timing. That said, we survived and bouncing back in style. First London site opening soon. If you’re interested in memberships of franchises hit the link here- UFCGYM.london We launched @UFCGYMUK launched right before the pandemic kicked in. Just the worst possible timing. That said, we survived and bouncing back in style. First London site opening soon. If you’re interested in memberships of franchises hit the link here- UFCGYM.london https://t.co/o30kGshNeK

The forthcoming gym will be located near Old Street station, offering a range of classes, including kickboxing and Jiu-Jitsu, to its residents. As a brand extension of the renowned mixed martial arts organization UFC, this 7,500 square feet facility will mark the third UFC Gym in the UK. Since its inception in 2009, UFC Gym has established more than 170 locations worldwide.

Tom Burke, the head of openings at UFC Gym UK, expressed enthusiasm for selecting London as a target location.

“London was an obvious target location”.

The arrival of the first UFC Gym in London brings an exciting opportunity for fitness enthusiasts to train under the UFC brand and experience the world of mixed martial arts firsthand.

Michael Bisping weighs in on potential Colby Covington vs. Islam Makhachev following 'Chaos' comments

Former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has shared his thoughts on Colby Covington's recent comments regarding a potential fight with the lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev.

Bisping contemplated the scenario, stating:

"I could see that fight potentially happening down the line. If Islam continues to dominate the division and remains the champion, and if Colby doesn't succeed against Leon Edwards, maybe he does move down to 155 lbs. He's not the biggest welterweight... he said he eats whatever he wants and still doesn't cut much weight."

'The Count' also acknowledged that Covington is keeping his options open in the UFC, crediting the former interim welterweight champion for injecting excitement into the sport.

Bisping emphasized the importance of fighters like Covington, Conor McGregor, and Jorge Masvidal, who add a spicy and captivating element to mixed martial arts. He remarked:

"The sport of mixed martial arts is a better place with people like Conor McGregor, Colby Covington, and Jorge Masvidal. People like that make it spicy, interesting, and keep the audience captivated."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments on the matter below:

Poll : 0 votes