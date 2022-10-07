"Shows how big MMA is getting" - Michael Bisping reacts to Rose Namajunas landing Victoria's Secret deal

Michael Bisping is stoked for Rose Namajunas after the former UFC women's strawweight champion secured an endorsement deal with Victoria's Secret.

'Thug Rose' was recently featured in an ad that the women's luxury brand shared earlier this week.

Check out Rose Namajunas' featured ad below:

Bisping discussed the development on his Believe You Me podcast during a recurring segment in which he reacts to the latest happenings in the MMA world. The former UFC middleweight titleholder said:

"Bless her! That's amazing! I mean, that is a massive deal for her. Rose is a pretty girl and I think she's so cool. Every time I see her at press conferences and things like that, she's so cool. I love the way she dresses, she's so stoic."

Bisping also remarked that Namajunas has a distinct look that makes her fit to be a supermodel. He added that her latest venture is a testament to the growing popularity of MMA as a sport.

"She looks like a model. She has like a slightly unregular look. She's a very beautiful girl. Nice bone structure and stuff like that. She looks like a model... Yeah, that's amazing. Look at that. Again, shows how big MMA is getting that she's getting deals like that."

Check out Michael Bisping's comments below:

Watch: Rose Namajunas' promo video for Victoria's Secret

Rose Namajunas showcased her own brand of elegance during a video for Victoria's Secret.

In the clip, the two-time UFC women's strawweight champ donned a set of Victoria's Secret innerwear along with a pair of boxing shorts. The outfit gave Namajunas a distinct toughness that is rarely highlighted by beauty brands.

The fashion line posted Namajunas' video on Instagram with the caption:

"What makes mixed martial artist @rosenamajunas undefinable? Her unrelenting honesty. Now, we want to hear from you. Post your story or comment below and tell us, what makes you #Undefinable?"

Watch the ad below:

Namajunas made history at UFC 261 by becoming the first woman to reclaim a UFC title after losing it. She defeated Zhang Weili by landing a sleek head kick for the knockout. She defended her crown later that year, but dropped it to Carla Esparza at UFC 274.

Poll : 0 votes