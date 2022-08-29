"There was demons, there was a little gunshot, there were skeletons" - Michael Bisping recalls devastating loss to Dan Henderson while addressing if Kamaru Usman will ever be the same fighter again

Michael Bisping recently compared his loss to Dan Henderson at UFC 100 to Kamaru Usman's shocking knockout defeat to Leon Edwards at UFC 278.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The Count' recalled his first knockout loss inside the octagon. It came at the hands of Dan Henderson in mid-2009.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman was knocked out by Leon Edwards on August 20.

Bisping questioned if the former No.1 pound-for-pound fighter would be able to bounce back and re-establish the level of dominance he once did.

Here's what Bisping said:

"It is a fair question to ask, 'When I got flatlined at UFC 100 against Dan Henderson, a lot of people suggested that I would never be the same fighter, that I would never come back from that. And it was hard, there was demons, there was a little gunshot, there were skeletons in the closet. You don't know if you're going to be able to take another shot again."

Watch Michael Bisping compare his KO loss to Dan Henderson with Usman vs. Edwards below:

With his brutal loss to Edwards, Usman finds himself in a similar situation to what Bisping was in over 20 years ago. He will look to rebound from his first career KO defeat in a trilogy bout against 'Rocky' and continue his reign as a dominant champion.

Kamaru Usman believes he's more famous following knockout loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278

Kamaru Usman’s long-time reign as welterweight king came to an end after his devastating loss to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' was all class in defeat and appears to be taking the loss in good spirits.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the 35-year-old former champion claimed that believes he has gained a lot more popularity following his loss to Edwards. This came after fans flooded social media with memes of the former champion's knocked-out-cold face.

Usman also stated that the memes will serve as an added motivation going into the trilogy bout with the Brit:

"I'm so gracious to be in that place and time right now where people just care that much. Like, I thought I was famous before, but f***, with the meme action going on, I feel like I'm famous now. But it's just an added bonus, an added hunger to the return."

Watch Kamaru Usman's interview with TMZ Sports below:

Kamaru Usman ran through nearly every top contender in the division before getting stopped by his British rival. The Nigerian-American had even discussed a potential move to light-heavyweight. However, the former champion will now look to reclaim his 170lbs throne.

Edited by Aditya Singh