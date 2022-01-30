Michael Bisping refuses to weigh in on Francis Ngannou-UFC pay dispute - "You wanna go talk about your boss publicly?"

Michael Bisping has no interest in sharing his thoughts on the on-going tussle between UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and the UFC.

During a recent Q&A session on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' was asked for his opinion on the pay dispute that 'The Predator' is having with the decision makers at the UFC. Bisping declined to comment on the issue, saying he would rather focus on 'fun stuff':

"I stay out of UFC politics, mate. You know what I'm saying? You wanna go talk about your boss publicly? You'll get fired. I'm not saying I'll get fired but it's just, you know, I wanna talk about fun stuff."

Catch the full Q&A session with 'The Count' below:

Ngannou has gone on record multiple times to show his unhappiness with his current UFC contract. 'The Predator's purse for his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 was $600,000.

Andreas Hale



Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder.



Wilder made $20 million.



Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED.



Tell me that UFC fighter pay isn't an issue. The TOTAL combined payout for every fighter #UFC270 was $1.8 million. Fury made $30 million in his third fight against Wilder. Wilder made $20 million. Fury and Wilder made 25x more than all the UFC 270 fighters COMBINED.

According to a shocking stat, boxer Jack Dempsey made more money for his fight against Gene Tunney in the 1920s than 'The Predator' did in his fight against 'Bon Gamin'.

Jim Karas



• This was Boxing’s third million dollar gate, bringing in $1,895,733.



• Dempsey's purse was $770,000 and Tunney's was $200,000.



Jack Dempsey v Gene Tunney • This was Boxing's third million dollar gate, bringing in $1,895,733. • Dempsey's purse was $770,000 and Tunney's was $200,000. • Dempsey was heavily favoured to win. Jack Dempsey was making more money in the 1920s than Francis Ngannou is making in the 2020s.

The Cameroonian also wants to compete in boxing against big names like Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder. However, he is unable to do that due to the restrictions in his UFC fight contract.

Jake Paul and Mark Hunt extend support to Francis Ngannou

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has been at loggerheads with the UFC regarding the issue of fighter pay for quite some time. 'The Problem Child' recently voiced support for Francis Ngannou on Twitter.

Jake Paul @jakepaul Francis Ngannou deserves much better than the lies and disrespect Dana White has shown him and his manager. It’s time for everyone to say Fuck Dana White and support the men and women who put their bodies at risk to make him fat and rich. #FuckDana Francis Ngannou deserves much better than the lies and disrespect Dana White has shown him and his manager. It’s time for everyone to say Fuck Dana White and support the men and women who put their bodies at risk to make him fat and rich. #FuckDana

Former UFC heavyweight Mark Hunt, who has been involved in a legal battle with the UFC for years, also took Ngannou's side on the issue:

"Congratulations, Francis Ngannou! It's about time some fighters grew some b***s and it's good to see you speaking the truth about how this grubby company operates. They have been doing this for such a long time and all these brown nosing rodents. They all work for ufc in the media section. Hahahahahaa, fake a** accounts [Laughing emojis]"

Screen grab of Mark Hunt's comment on the MMA Fighting Insta pic

