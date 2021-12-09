"The man can fight" - Michael Bisping reveals what he considers to be Sean O'Malley's strongest attributes

Michael Bisping recently gave his thoughts on Sean O'Malley ahead of 'Sugar's fight with Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 this weekend.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' also discussed Sean O'Malley's meteoric rise in the UFC. Talking about 'Sugar', Michael Bisping said:

"First of all the man can fight. He can fight very well. I love the way he switches stances. I love his confidence, I love his bravado, I love the way he talks. The kids resonate with him, he got the coloured hair, he has got the macky suits, he smoking weed all over the place. You know what I mean, he has got a lot of star quality. Every time I have been there for a UFC event and he walks into the arena, the place lights up."

Bisping went on to praise 'Sugar' for his performances, which he described as 'electrifying' and dubbed him 'one of the most recognizable faces in the UFC.'

In the video, Bisping also discussed O'Malley's most recent fight, referring to it as the fighter's "showcase performance," and praising him for the combinations he used against Kris Moutinho.

Sean O'Malley recently had an impressive win against Kris Moutihno via a third-round TKO at UFC 264.

Michael Bisping discusses a possible Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan rematch

Michael Bisping recently discussed a possible Jose Aldo vs. Petr Yan rematch on his YouTube channel. The video was released in the aftermath of Jose Aldo's third consecutive bantamweight victory at UFC Vegas 44 this past weekend.

The former UFC middleweight champion also discussed Aldo's longevity as a top fighter:

"He's trying to become the bantamweight champion. It is a passion that burns brightly within him to be the bantamweight champion and what a story that would be. Now we know, he fought Petr Yan for the belt last year on Fight Island, didn't go his way, got stopped in the fourth round in a relatively one-sided performance but still, bad night at the office. Every fight is different. Remember, I fought Luke Rockhold the first time and I lost. The second time I fought I beat him, knocked him out in the first round. So there's no reason that Jose Aldo couldn't beat him in a rematch and that's what he wants. Before he retires, he wants to lay claim to being the bantamweight champion of the world. Two-division champion, defended the belt many times... he would go down literally as one of the greatest of all time and rightly so."

Jose Aldo defeated Rob Font in the main event of UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Aldo this past Saturday via unanimous decision. The win puts him near the top of the line in the bantamweight division and one step closer to a potential rematch with Petr Yan.

However, before he's able to face Yan, he'll have to wait for 'No Mercy' to take care of business against Aljamain Sterling. The undisputed champion Sterling is expected to take on the interim champion Yan at some point in 2022.

