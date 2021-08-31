Michael Bisping reveals what Darren Till needs to do if he wants to fight Israel Adesanya for the title next

Darren Till is seemingly on the warpath, looking to make his way to the pinnacle of the UFC middleweight division. While the journey to the top of the food chain may not be easy, Michael Bisping recently laid out a blueprint for his compatriot to reach the throne.

While in conversation with Adam Catterall and Nick Peet from BT Sport, Michael Bisping charted a course for Darren Till to follow. The destination? The UFC middleweight mountaintop.

"He's got to win spectacularly. Outside of (Israel) Adesanya, everyone in the top-five or even in the top-10, they're all very, very evenly matched. All these fights, anyone apart from Adesanya, they're razor, razor close. So for Till, if he can go out there, and not make it a close fight, make it a knockout, make it a beatdown. If he can do that, that separates him from the rest of the bunch," said Michael Bisping.

Israel Adesanya on what Darren Till needs to do to bag a title fight

Israel Adesanya has been reigning supreme in the UFC middleweight division ever since he claimed the throne. Having recorded decisive wins over every single one of his contemporaries, 'The Last Stylebender' is truly indomitable.

Having overcome the challenges presented by most of the ranked middleweights in the promotion, Izzy is currently holding out hope for a new challenge. Perhaps one from the maritime city of Liverpool.

During a recent appearance on Ariel Helwani's The MMA Hour, Israel Adesanya echoed Michael Bisping's sentiment on what Darren Till needs to do in a bid to gain an audience with the middleweight kingpin inside the octagon.

"He just has to win first. I’ve laid it out to him so many times, and he just keeps flopping. Like, Jesus Christ, get it f*cking together, Darren. So he can’t talk unless he wins first, and to win the way I’ve been winning in this division is not an easy task. So pick a number and get in line, son,” said Adesanya.

All said and done, Darren Till needs to have his sights set on a dominant performance against Derek Brunson.

But Brunson walks into their main event clash on the back of four consecutive wins. Darren Till beware!

