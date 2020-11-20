Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping has revealed that Abdul Razak Alhassan was unconscious for 10 minutes straight after being knocked out by a devastating right cross from rising welterweight contender Khaos Williams at UFC Vegas 14.

On the latest episode of his 'Believe You Me' podcast, Bisping revealed the disturbing details about Williams' devastating knockout of Alhassan last weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bisping said that he has never seen anyone unconscious for that amount of time following a knockout. 'The Count' added that Alhassan went "stiff as a board" as he fell to the ground after being smacked flush on the chin by Khaos Williams.

"Abdul Razak Alhassan was asleep for about 10 minutes. I have never seen somebody unconscious for that amount of time before. He was stiff as a fu**ing board. He just wasn't moving for like 10 minutes."

Khaos Williams sends a message to the entire UFC welterweight division

Khaos Williams has taken the UFC by storm since his debut at UFC 247 in February this year. On his debut, Williams took out Alex Morono in just 27 seconds of the very first round. Williams steamrolled through his second and most recent opponent Abdul Razak Alhassan in a similar manner at UFC Vegas 14. All it took Williams was 30 seconds to put Alhassan to sleep in a frightening fashion.

UFC president Dana White was left so impressed at Williams' highlight-reel knockout that he claimed it was one of the most vicious knockouts he has ever seen inside the ctagon. Following his win, Williams sent a message to the entire welterweight division.

“This feels amazing,” Williams said. “This is more important than that first one for me. I came in with a splash, let the division know, let the world know I was here and this one just let everybody know it wasn’t no fluke. This is more important than my debut. That’s why I took the time to just dedicate all my time to it. I put a lot of stuff on hold, muted my life, my social life, just put everybody on the backburner and was just focused. Here we are."

Khaos Williams now has two back-to-back stoppage victories inside the octagon within the first minute of the first round and will be looking to face a top-ten fighter soon. Williams' overall professional record currently stands at 11-1.