"I think he will be a fool not to take that" - Michael Bisping reveals offer that could convince Nate Diaz to stay in the UFC following Khamzat Chimaev clash

Michael Bisping has outlined an offer that could persuade Nate Diaz to stay with the UFC after fighting Khamzat Chimaev. Diaz is set to compete in the final fight of his current UFC contract, which will be a five-round welterweight matchup against Chimaev at UFC 279 on September 10.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Bisping acknowledged that the unbeaten Chimaev is a massive favorite against Diaz. Nevertheless, he highlighted that anything is possible in combat sports and that Diaz cannot be counted out.

Bisping opined that if Diaz beats Chimaev, the UFC might offer him a new contract with better pay and a guaranteed shot at the welterweight title. 'The Count' also noted that reigning welterweight champion Leon Edwards recently claimed he'd give Diaz a shot at his title if he beats Chimaev:

"If Diaz was to pull it off, then maybe we still see him fight in the UFC. Because there is a possibility that if he wins the fight against Khamzat Chimaev, the UFC then say, 'Hold on, Diaz. How about this? We'll offer you a contract with even more money, and we guarantee you the title fight.' That might be the only thing that makes Nate Diaz stay with the UFC."

Michael Bisping emphasized that while Diaz wants to explore combat sports options outside the UFC, there isn't any lucrative non-UFC fight for him other than a boxing match against Jake Paul.

'The Count' believes competing in MMA organizations such as Bellator, ONE Championship, or bare-knuckle boxing likely won't fetch Diaz as many millions as he makes in the UFC:

"So, if he [Diaz] can go out there and he can beat Khamzat Chimaev, he could have the potential of a title fight and a massive contract on his hands. And I think he will be a fool not to take that."

Watch Bisping discuss the topic at 10:10 in the video below:

Leon Edwards praises Nate Diaz ahead of the MMA legend's potential UFC departure

'Rocky' was badly stunned by Nate Diaz in the dying moments of their fight in June 2021. However, he survived and defeated Diaz via unanimous decision, having outpointed the legend throughout the grueling matchup.

UFC @ufc



Relive the moments in slo-mo



[ Watch 'Fight Motion' in full Youtube.com/UFC ] Pressing 𝙍𝙀𝙒𝙄𝙉𝘿 on #UFC263 Relive the moments in slo-mo[ Watch 'Fight Motion' in full Pressing 𝙍𝙀𝙒𝙄𝙉𝘿 on #UFC263! Relive the moments in slo-mo 🎥[ Watch 'Fight Motion' in full 👉 Youtube.com/UFC ] https://t.co/N6NPFyjaje

During a recent UFC press conference in London, 'Rocky' expressed his respect for Nate Diaz. Wishing Diaz luck ahead of his possible departure from the UFC, Edwards said:

"You can't not like Nate, you know. He's a.... he is who is. And I've always said it like, I've watched him and his brother coming up when I was like 16 or 17, getting into MMA."

Watch Edwards' interview below:

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Avinash Tewari