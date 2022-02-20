Michael Bisping reveals where he ranks himself in UFC middleweight GOAT list

Michael Bisping is certainly humble when it comes to ranking himself in the middleweight GOAT discussion. Bisping does not place himself anywhere near the top of the list.

During a recent live Q&A session on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' was asked where he would rank himself on the middleweight GOAT list. Bisping stated that he did not see himself in the top three positions but certainly deserved an honorable mention.

The Englishman ranked Anderson Silva at the top while placing reigning champion Israel Adesanya in second position. Bisping also had room for middleweight stalwarts like Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold on the list.

Revealing his position on the ladder, Michael Bisping said:

"The middleweight GOATs right now – number one is Anderson Silva without the shadow of a doubt and I think a very very close number two, well not a close number two but I think number two is Izzy [Israel Adesanya]. Who else we got then? We've got guys like Chris Weidman, Luke Rockhold, myself. Yeah, I wasn't a longtime champion but I fought a huge hue of mixed martial artists throughout my career and I never touched your steroid in my goddamn motherf****** life... I don't think I would put myself in the top three but I would think that I should get an honorable mention on that list."

Watch Michael Bisping's full Q&A session below:

Michael Bisping reveals that he might not continue commentating at pay-per-views after facing backlash at UFC 271

Michael Bisping recently discussed the possibility of taking over the UFC commentary spot from veteran analyst Joe Rogan.

During the same Q&A session, Bisping was asked if he would continue to commentate at pay-per-view events. In response, the former middleweight champion stated that he will likely refrain from commentating in the future due to the backlash he has been facing:

“Well, considering all the backlash from all the motherf****** out there, probably not. They’re probably like, ‘Whoa, we gave him a try. He was f****** awful. He was biased.’ Nah. I don’t know. We’ll see. We’ll see because I was only filling in for Joe Rogan, so probably not. Joe will more than likely be back on the next one. So, therefore, I will not. I don’t wanna take anyone’s job.”

Bisping was announced as a last-minute replacement for Joe Rogan at the commentary desk for UFC 271. The pay-per-view featured a middleweight title bout between Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker at the top of the card.

After the event, several viewers lashed out at 'The Count' for being biased towards Israel Adesanya.

