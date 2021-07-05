Michael Bisping reveals the only strategy for Gilbert Burns to ensure a win against Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson at UFC 264

Michael Bisping recently previewed the upcoming welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, which will serve as the co-headliner at UFC 264. With less than a week left to go for the bout, Bisping is almost certain of how it will play out under certain conditions.

According to Michael Bisping, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson will definitely emerge victorious in the case of a purely stand-up contest against Gilbert Burns. Bisping believes it is imperative for Burns to clinch 'Wonderboy' if the former wants to get his hand raised on Saturday night. Also acknowledging Burns' knockout power, Michael Bisping said:

"But Burns, we gotta talk about him. And the man's got knockout power, he can grapple, he can wrestle, he is very very good. But he's gotta get the clinch. He's gotta clinch 'Wonderboy' if he's gotta win this fight. He's gotta slow him down. He's gotta try and take him down. If it plays out on the feet, even though Burns can crack, he's got good power and he's improved and he's got a great coach in Henri Hooft and he's got world class training partners...If it stays on the feet, 'Wonderboy' wins this fight. Simple as that, I'm sorry."

Michael Bisping also has a winning tactic for Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson

While Michael Bisping was all praise for Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's 'point-karate style' of fighting, he also believes the same can be used to deal significant damage. According to Bisping, Thompson could use his stick-and-move approach to frustrate Burns, which could lead to more openings. The former UFC middleweight champion further said:

"Of course this isn't point fighting but he (Stephen Thompson) can use that style to be elusive and to wear (Gilbert) Burns down and then start to frustrate him. And as he (Burns) gets frustrated and he gets a little tired, there's gonna be more openings. And that's when, when he (Thompson) goes in, he sticks about for a little bit longer and instead of a 1-2-3 maybe a little cheeky head kick to the face and then he gets out again. So it's gonna be very very difficult nuts for Gilbert Burns to crack."

