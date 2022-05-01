"A very hard man to take down" - Michael Bisping explains why he wouldn't write off Jose Aldo in possible fight against Aljamain Sterling

Michael Bisping has weighed in on a possible fight between MMA legend Jose Aldo and reigning UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling. On his YouTube channel, Bisping answered questions from fans in a live chat.

One fan asked ‘The Count’ whether he sees Aldo or Dominick Cruz capturing the UFC bantamweight title in the days to come. Bisping responded by stating:

“Yeah, yeah, you know, that’s a really good question. Obviously, Aldo is going after Aljamain Sterling, isn’t he? Asking him to sign the contract and things like that. And Aljamain Sterling, I don’t know who he wants to fight next, but that would be a fantastic fight."

"And listen, let’s be honest, Jose Aldo is a very hard man to take down. On the feet, you have to favor Jose Aldo. Jose Aldo is an incredible kickboxer; more of a boxer these days, doesn’t really use the kicks as much as he used to. Trains with a lot of the Brazilian Marines these days.”

Jose Aldo Junior @josealdojunior Aljamain,

I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight. There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the 2 best bantamweights in the UFC. Aljamain, I am waiting for you to sign the contract for our fight. There is no doubt that the fans want to watch this fight. We are currently the 2 best bantamweights in the UFC.

Aldo is a former UFC featherweight champion, whereas Cruz is an ex-UFC bantamweight champion. Both fighters have been heralded as MMA greats and have competed against top-tier opposition for several years. Aldo is currently ranked No. 3 in the UFC bantamweight rankings, while Cruz stands at No. 7.

Watch Michael Bisping address a potential Aldo-Sterling matchup and more, in the video below:

Jose Aldo on working with the Brazilian Navy and adding new tools to his MMA arsenal

Following Aldo’s win over Pedro Munhoz last August, the MMA icon credited the Brazilian Navy for helping him sharpen his pugilistic skills. The Brazilian MMA stalwart indicated that he’s been making new additions to his already-deadly MMA skill-set. ‘The King of Rio’ said:

“My hands are going to get quicker and quicker as time goes on. After I lost a fight, I realized I needed to incorporate more things into my repertoire and that’s how I got into navy-sponsored boxing in Brazil. I feel that’s made better my punches and obviously everything upper. But I’m never going to forget my kicks.”

Aldo’s most recent fight was a unanimous decision win over Rob Font at UFC on ESPN: Font vs. Aldo in December 2021. He’s currently on a three-fight win streak and has been relentlessly lobbying for a UFC bantamweight title fight against Aljamain Sterling.

Nevertheless, Sterling’s seemingly interested in fighting former UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw. The consensus in the MMA community is that Sterling is likely to defend his belt against Dillashaw next. However, the UFC hasn’t officially announced this matchup yet.

Edited by Phil Dillon