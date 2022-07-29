"Brock Lesnar does not need words to intimidate his opponents" - Michael Bisping revisits WWE superstar's "blunt as hammer fists" UFC promos 

Michael Bisping took a trip down memory lane discussing former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar's trash-talking skills during his time in the UFC.

In a new video from Bisping's YouTube channel, the Englishman listed his version of the UFC's top 10 trash-talkers, with Lesnar making the cut. He said:

" Brock Lesnar's interviews and press conference appearances, the reality is they were as blunt as the hammer fists he delivered during his UFC heavyweight title reign. Lesnar does not need words to intimidate his opponent. Just walking into the room, the reality is that was enough to intimidate people. But, few UFC champions extended their rival the same disdain as Lesnar. This is a man who couldn't give a f*** if someone likes or dislikes him."

Bisping ranked Lesnar at No. 9 on his list of trash talkers. 'The Count' named the list up to Jorge Masvidal, who's ranked No.6. Lesnar, who eventually returned to WWE after his reign in the UFC, last fought against Mark Hunt at UFC 200 back in 2016.

The fight was overturned to a no-contest after Lesnar tested positive for clomiphene, an estrogen blocker. Since then, he has returned to WWE, where he has become one of the biggest stars in pro-wrestling.

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Lesnar's trash-talking below:

Brock Lesnar discusses possibility of a return to the UFC

Lesnar, who faces Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam this weekend, earlier dismissed a return to the octagon. Lesnar spoke to The New York Post in March, calling himself a WWE superstar:

“That’s [MMA] a young man’s sport, and that door is closed. I’m Brock Lesnar, the WWE superstar.”

'The Beast Incarnate' will face Reigns in a Last Man Standing match in what is a seven-year-long rivalry between the pair. Moreover, Roman Reigns has completed 696 days as the champion and has dominated every opponent during that time.

While Lesnar has moved on to fresher pastures, he is one of the greatest stars in UFC history. He holds a 5-3-1 record in MMA, beating the legendary Randy Couture to bag the heavyweight title.

Watch Lesnar's best moments in the UFC below:

