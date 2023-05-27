Fans have been creative with their comments after seeing a meeting between Arnold Schwarzenegger, Michael Bisping, and Mike O’Hearn.

Despite being retired from fighting, ‘The Count’ is actively trying to stay in shape, similar to most people. The former UFC middleweight champion has sought the help of O’Hearn, an American bodybuilder who has gone viral over the last year.

Bisping recently met up with the 7x Fitness Model of the Year and ran into Schwarzenegger, creating a circle of legends. The interaction was caught on camera and posted to O’Hearn’s Instagram with the caption saying:

“@schwarzenegger new show #FUBAR watch party at the Titan castle. Arnold’s brining the popcorn and @mikebisping is brining the fistsicuffs #babydonthearnme”

Fans couldn’t help but react to the site of Schwarzenegger with Bisping and O’Hearn. The Instagram post was filled with various comments, including some saying:

“Arnold trying hard to understand Bisping’s accent 😂”

“Dear lord Jesus 3 random greats in one clip”

“We want to hang with that crew! 🔥🔥🔥”

“too much testosterone in one video”

“living legends🔥🔥🔥🔥”

Michael Bisping retired from fighting after losing against Kelvin Gastelum in November 2017. The former UFC middleweight champion walked away with a 30-9 record and respect from MMA fans. He now stays busy in the combat sports world by frequently commentating on UFC events.

Meanwhile, Arnold Schwarzenegger still looks in shape for a 75-year-old. The former actor and professional bodybuilder is a living legend who continues to be praised by people worldwide.

Who is Mike O’Hearn?

Mike O’Hearn was featured in a TikTok video that showcased his impressive physique and good looks. Although the social media post has brought him a new level of fame, O’Hearn has plenty of accomplishments, including seven Fitness Model of the Year awards, appearances on TV shows like American Gladiators, and a successful exercise program called Power Building.

Despite his accomplishment elsewhere, Mike O’Hearn has exploded in popularity because of the TikTok video used as a meme. The 54-year-old’s social media comments are usually flooded with lyrics from the popular song What Is Love by Haddaway, which was used for the viral video.

