Michael Bisping says Jake Paul can beat Nate Diaz in a boxing match

Michael Bisping has revealed that he believes Jake Paul could defeat Nate Diaz if the two ever faced off in a boxing match.

Jake Paul stepped into the world of professional boxing in 2020. He has since gone 4-0 with wins over YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA player Nate Robinson and former UFC fighters Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. His rapid improvement in the sport has impressed and surprised many.

However, there are relatively few who would favor Jake Paul's chances in a bout with Nate Diaz, a veteran UFC fighter known for his boxing ability. Michael Bisping is one of those few who rates Jake Paul's chances against the UFC fan favorite. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping stated the following:

"I'm gonna say something crazy. In a boxing fight, I think Jake Paul beats Ben Asken, we know that, and I think he beats Nate Diaz. Believe it or not, I really do. Jake Paul's getting better at boxing, he's got this fight with Tommy Fumbles very shortly, Tommy Fury, should I say."

Who is Jake Paul boxing next?

In the coming weeks, Jake Paul is set to take on his first opponent with a legitimate professional boxing record. He will face off against Tommy Fury, who holds a 7-0 record and also happens to be the younger half brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

The bad blood between Jake Paul and Tommy Fury has been getting progressively worse as the fight draws near. The most recent press conference in particular got especially heated.

The two undefeated boxers will throw down in a Showtime PPV main event on December 18th. There are also a number of notable names featured on the undercard, as WBO, WBC and IBO champion Amanda Serrano takes on Miriam Gutierrez, as well former NBA star Deron Williams vs. former NFL player Frank Gore.

