"This might blow up and backfire" - Michael Bisping explains why Jake Paul is 'taking a gamble' against Anderson Silva

Michael Bisping weighed in on why the recently announced fight between Anderson Silva and Jake Paul could do more harm than good to Paul.

'The Problem Child' was angling to fight Hasim Rahman Jr. at the beginning of August, but his opponent couldn't make weight. Now, Anderson Silva has been named Paul's new opponent.

Bisping believes that 'The Problem Child' is looking at Silva in the same vein as his previous opponents, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley, and that it could be a pivotal mistake on Paul's part.

On the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said:

"The reason Jake's taken this is because of the name value, and because it will sell. It's not guarenteed, because Anderson isn't who he used to be. But the formula he's [Paul] had all along, I think Jake thinks that this ticks all those boxes. But this might blow up and backfire in his f*cking face."

Michael Bisping is one of the few men to have been able to beat Anderson Silva before Father Time made a journeyman out of him. Having previously had a taste of Silva, 'The Count' justifiably feels that Silva has a great chance of beating Paul.

Michael Bisping claims Darren Till will be a UFC champion one day

Michael Bisping recently spoke about what could be next for Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman and dicussed the fallout of UFC 278. 'The Count' then named other fighters in the UFC who could one day become champions, such as Tom Aspinall.

Bisping said the following:

"Darren Till, you're laughing at me because he's 1-3 in his last four. Darren Till will be champion one day. His striking is phenomenal, his mind is strong, he's just had a bit of a bad run. And again, 29-years-old."

Darren Till has recently been matched up to fight UFC newcomer Dricus du Plessis, and 'The Gorilla' can put the middleweight division on notice with a resoundng victory over the South African.

