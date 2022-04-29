Michael Bisping says Justin Gaethje's boxing has become a "thing of beauty" since 'The Highlight' started training with Trevor Wittman

Michael Bisping recently stated that Justin Gaethje has improved his boxing skills immensely while working under Trevor Wittman.

Bisping gave his prediction for the upcoming lightweight title fight between Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. 'The Count' stated that Gaethje hits harder than the champion. He also noted that 'The Highlight' looked extremely sharp with his boxing in his last fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

Furthermore, he highlighted Gaethje's destruction of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249 with his boxing skills. Here's what the former UFC middleweight champion said in a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel:

"I think he hits harder. He's one of the hardest hitters in the division. Since he's been training with Trevor Wittman, the hands have gotten, they're beautiful. Against Michael Chandler they did look fantastic. Against Tony Ferguson, the boxing was just beautiful. It was a thing of beauty. Honestly, I remember [him] just rip those left hooks and thinking, 'Wow! Trevor Wittman is doing a sensational job.'"

Watch Michael Bisping talk about Justin Gaethje's boxing skills:

Gaethje has one of the best left hooks in the lightweight division at the moment. The 33-year-old is also a proven knockout artist with 19 KO finishes to his name. He has legitimate one-shot knockout power in his hands.

Justin Gaethje is the underdog heading into his fight against Charles Oliveira

Gaethje is the bookmakers' underdog heading into his clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. The lightweight title fight is set to headline the pay-per-view card at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona next month.

This will be Gaethje's second crack at the undisputed UFC lightweight title. He was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in his first title fight at UFC 254 in 2020. A win against Chandler last November has earned him another shot at the belt. 'The Highlight' has previously held the UFC interim lightweight title with his win over Ferguson at UFC 249.

The co-main event of the pay-per-view will have Rose Namajunas put her women's strawweight title on the line against former champion Carla Esparza in a rematch. 'Cookie Monster' has a submission win over 'Thug Rose' in their 2014 fight.

Top lightweight contenders Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson will also engage in a much-anticipated clash.

