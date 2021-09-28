Michael Bisping says Nick Diaz vs. Kamaru Usman should not be considered, names the fighter he believes Diaz should fight next

Michael Bisping doesn't believe a fight between Kamaru Usman and Nick Diaz makes sense. 'The Count' suggested that Diaz would do well to pick a fight against Matt Brown instead.

Ahead of his rematch against Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, Nick Diaz took to social media to reveal that he would rather have fought Usman over 'Ruthless'. However, Michael Bisping thinks the clash should remain firmly off the radar.

While in conversation with Luis J. Gomez on the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping addressed what should be next for Nick Diaz. He explained why Matt Brown would make for a great opponent for the Stockton native.

"That fight (Usman vs. Diaz) should not get commissioned or sanctioned. What he needs to do is come back and prove himself and fight to the best of his ability. Then maybe you can talk about that. But it needs to be someone else, another legend, like a Matt Brown. Even though Matt Brown is f***ing dangerous, Matt Brown would be a good one."

Catch Michael Bisping's comments on the Believe You Me podcast below:

Matt Brown previously considered picking a fight against Nate or Nick Diaz

Matt Brown's most recent appearance saw him secure a second-round KO win over Dhiego Lima at UFC Vegas 29. In the aftermath of his victory, which marked his first triumph since May 2020, Brown went on to admit that he was inching closer to the tail end of his career.

However, he declared that he still had a few fights in him. Name-checking a series of potential opponents, Brown said that a fight against either Nate or Nick Diaz would certainly interest him.

Here's what Matt Brown had to say to the media in the post-fight interview at UFC Vegas 29:

“That’s one of them fights, like, if I took it, it wouldn’t be because I dislike the Diaz' or anything. I would take it because it’s a big fight and I respect them.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

Regardless of their age, both Nick Diaz and Matt Brown are battle-tested veterans. A fight between the two would certainly attract a significant amount of attention from the fans.

