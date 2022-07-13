"A razor-close split decision" - Michael Bisping shares his prediction for Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez

Michael Bisping believes Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez will be a closely contested affair. Rodriguez and Ortega are scheduled to headline this weekend's Fight Night event, which is set to take place at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on July 16.

Ortega and Rodriguez are ranked second and third, respectively, in the featherweight division, and the winner of the bout is likely to emerge as the next title challenger. Bisping believes that the fight will be too close to call.

Although he gives the edge to Rodriguez in the striking and Ortega in the grappling department, the Englishman claims they are well-matched and anyone could win on the night. However, if he has to pick a winner, Bisping's got Yair Rodriguez edging the bout via a split decision.

In a recently shared video on his YouTube channel, 'The Count' said:

"On the feet, I favor Rodriguez, I do, I just think he's more unpredictable. On the ground, I'll go with Ortega... I'm going to give you a prediction, I say Yair Rodriguez. I'm not the most confident in that prediction, I see a lot of potential from both men... I think it's going to come down to a decision and I've got Yair Rodriguez winning a razor-close split decision."

Watch the video below:

Brian Ortega claims he must finish Yair Rodriguez to earn rematch with Alexander Volkanovski

Brian Ortega believes he's a bad matchup for Alexander Volkanovski and is likely to beat 'The Great' in a rematch. Ortega and Volkanovski went to war in the headliner of UFC 266 back in 2021.

'T-City' pushed Volkanovski to the limit, almost choking him out with a tight guillotine but the Australian managed to overcome adversity to pick up a unanimous decision win. Ortega, however, believes he's got the champion's number and can dethrone him in a potential rematch.

OctagonSmokeYoMama'sFavoritePodcast @OctagonSmoke Volkanovski on the mounted guillotine Brian Ortega had him in at #UFC266 Volkanovski on the mounted guillotine Brian Ortega had him in at #UFC266 https://t.co/xBDkxnBHR2

If he can go out there and get an impressive finish against Rodriguez, Brian Ortega believes he will be next in line for a title shot. During a recent interaction with Inside Fighting, Ortega said:

"[I] put [Volkanovski] in the most danger he’s ever been in his career... I just put him in the most danger and people noticed that, people saw. I’m just a deadly opponent for him. Obviously, I’m always gonna train to win, to fight this guy and beat this guy. I believe I have the tools and capabilities to do so if I play my cards right. So, it’s all about seeing how I can play my cards right and going in there and finishing this man."

Watch Ortega's interview below:

