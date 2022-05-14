Michael Bisping shares thoughts on 'Gamebred's potential 15-year jail sentence, following Colby Covington attack

Michael Bisping recently reacted to Jorge Masvidal's potential punishment which he could face for his alleged attack on Colby Covington.

Both parties are set for a pre-trial on August 17. If they agree, there will be a hearing on August 29. If found guilty, 'Gamebred' could potentially face a sentence of 15 years.

However, Bisping stated that the UFC's BMF champion didn't attack any normal person. Rather, he attacked someone that he fought in the octagon, that could come into play. As 'The Count' said on his YouTube channel:

"I don't think Masvidal is looking at 15 years, let's be honest. First of all, what he's got going in his favor, he didn't just attack somebody that can't fight. He didn't go pick on some guy that Masvidal could just dominate. He went in, allegedly, attacked a guy that just beat him in a fight. So, believe it or not, if he's found guilty, that will come into play for sure."

Watch Michael Bisping talk about the upcoming hearing for the incident between Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington:

Masvidal allegedly attacked Covington outside the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami shortly after their fight at UFC 272. Covington won the clash inside the octagon via a lopsided unanimous decision. However, he was left with visible damage when the altercation took place outside the restaurant.

Watch the video of the altercation between Masvidal and Covington:

What's next for Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal in the UFC?

Colby Covington could face Khamzat Chimaev in his next fight inside the octagon. 'Borz' is currently sitting at the No. 3 rank in the UFC welterweight rankings. He is coming off a decision win against Gilbert Burns in his last fight at UFC 273. The duo engaged in a back-and-forth clash on the card.

'Chaos' is currently the No.1 ranked welterweight fighter in the UFC. He is looking to earn a third fight against Kamaru Usman for the welterweight title. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' has beaten the former interim champion twice so far.

Masvidal, on the other hand, seemingly agreed to fight Gilbert Burns next on social media.

Both fighters have agreed for a clash in the near future. However, no date for the contest has yet been finalized by the UFC.

