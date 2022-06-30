"Samurai that went away and learned from his past mistakes" - Michael Bisping on how Luke Rockhold can pose problems to Israel Adesanya 

Michael Bisping believes Luke Rockhold could be the fighter to shake up the middleweight division. Rockhold last fought in July 2019 when he lost via violent KO against Jan Blachowicz at 205 pounds.

The American Kickboxing Academy product took time off to heal and improve his mental health before returning.

Alex Behunin @AlexBehunin Two years ago today, Jan Blachowicz sparked Luke Rockhold

The 37-year-old will now return against Paulo Costa with the hopes of earning a title shot. During a video on his YouTube channel, Bisping had this to say about Rockhold's return:

"Adesanya needs fresh meat. What does Rockhold have that could trouble Adesanya? Well, for one, he's about the same height. Probably about the same reach. Athletically he's just as good. Granted, he's a little bit older... I'm just saying, with this new reinvigorated Luke Rockhold, this new version, this samurai that went away and learned from his past mistakes. Now he's come back centered, grounded, hungry, sober. Personal problems behind him, I think this Luke Rockhold could be a nightmare in the middleweight division."

Current middleweight champion Israel Adesanya looks to defend his belt for the fifth time against Jared Cannonier at UFC 276. With a win, 'The Last Stylebender' will be out of title contenders. Other than the winner of Alex Pereira/Sean Strickland, Rockhold would be the only contender if he can beat Costa.

Watch Michael Bisping hype up Luke Rockhold below:

Michael Bisping warns fans not to be surprised if Luke Rockhold becomes the champion of the world again

Rockhold became the seventh UFC middleweight champion when he beat Chris Weidman at UFC 194. Since then, he has struggled to get back to a title shot after losing the belt to Bisping. With that said, the three-year layoff could lead to the best shape he's been in mentally.

During the same video, Bisping warned the MMA world not to be surprised if Rockhold becomes champion:

"If Rockhold beats him [Costa], don't be surprised if he becomes champion of the world once again."

Rockhold becoming champion again would be quite the comeback story. He's also returning at the perfect time, considering there are no current title contenders after Cannonier. With that said, beating Costa is easier said than done.

Aaron Bronsteter @aaronbronsteter The UFC have issued a press release announcing UFC 278 will take place in Salt Lake City, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards.



Other confirmed bouts include Aldo vs. Dvalishvili and Costa vs. Rockhold in addition to those listed here: The UFC have issued a press release announcing UFC 278 will take place in Salt Lake City, headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards.Other confirmed bouts include Aldo vs. Dvalishvili and Costa vs. Rockhold in addition to those listed here: https://t.co/DjJYvnLsXp

