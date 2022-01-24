Michael Bisping slams Jon Jones for 'talking sh**' about Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane - "Stop tweeting and start fighting"

Michael Bisping doesn't think it's a great look for Jon Jones to take digs at other fighters while sitting on the sidelines.

Jones took to Twitter during the main event of UFC 270 and didn't seem to be impressed by either Francis Ngannou or Ciryl Gane. He declared that he would break records in the heavyweight division and also deleted some of his tweets.

During the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Michael Bisping asked Jon Jones to "stop tweeting and start fighting."

"Jon Jones tweeting there, inserting himself once again. As I said last night, stop tweeting and start fighting. Listen, I'm a fan of Jones. You know, but you're not competing... You're not putting it on the line so to sit there on the sidelines and talk a little bit of sh**... I get it. He's entitled to do that. Anyone can jump on Twitter but it isn't the best look. You moved up from light heavyweight, what was it two years ago now? It's been a while since his last fight," said Bisping.

Jones relinquished the light heavyweight title in 2020 after a pay dispute with the UFC. He also cited a desire to move up to heavyweight and become a two-division champion.

Henry Cejudo praises Jon Jones and calls him "the GOAT"of MMA

Henry Cejudo was seriously impressed with Jon Jones when the former two-time light heavyweight champion went to train with Team Fight Ready in Scottsdale, Arizona. 'Bones' went to train with Cejudo and company when he was banned from Jackson Wink.

During an interview on the Weighing In podcast, 'Triple C' praised Jon Jones and called him the greatest MMA fighter of all-time. Demetrious Johnson came in second place, according to Cejudo.

"I tell you what, man. That dude is a gifted a** human, bro. Like as a fighter you know what I mean. It's like this dude has natural abilities. I am a lightweight and I can't even see that he just threw. You are a heavyweight... Jon's a competitor. He wants to put a stamp on top of a stamp. He is already the GOAT in the sport of mixed martial arts. There's nobody there. I think the second person that comes behind him is Demetrious Johnson just based on his title defenses... Jones is in a mountain of his own," said Cejudo.

Jon Jones has stated that he wants to return to the octagon at MSG in April or during International Fight Week in July. However, with Francis Ngannou carrying a knee injury, he might have to wait a little longer for a crack at heavyweight gold.

