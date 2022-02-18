"On the feet, Bobby is way better" - Michael Bisping thinks "there's a good chance" Bobby Green may upset Islam Makhachev

Michael Bisping gives Bobby Green a decent chance of upsetting Islam Makhachev when the two square off in the main event of UFC FIght Night: Makhachev vs. Green. The event will take place on February 26 at the promotion's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Makhachev has been undefeated for almost seven years, but Bisping believes that heavy underdog Green has what it takes to come away victorious on the night.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping voiced his opinion on how he thinks the fight could play out:

"For Bobby Green to step up, I mean, what an opportunity. And by the way, let's be honest, Bobby can win this fight. On the feet, Bobby is way better, simple as that. Islam can strike, of course, he's not a one-trick pony, he's not just a wrestler, right? But he's nowhere near as fast as Bobby Green. He's nowhere near as slick. He hasn't got the footwork either."

However, the UFC Hall-of-Famer did give props to Islam Makhachev's ground game, urging Green to avoid getting roped into a wrestling match:

"Now, when it comes to wrestling and jiu-jitsu, I'll give Islam the edge there. He's better, he's better in that regard but you gotta get [Bobby Green] down... In this fight, it wouldn't be smart to take down Islam, that's just going into his world, giving him what he wants... Look at what Islam did against Dan Hooker... Islam locked up a beautiful kimura."

Although it looks like just another speed bump for Islam Makhachev on the road to the title, Bisping thinks we may be in for a shock when all is said and done:

"Call me crazy, but I think there's a good chance that Bobby Green might pull this off."

You can watch Michael Bisping give his thoughts on Makhachev vs. Green below:

Islam Makhachev could have his hands full with Bobby Green

Following his standout performance against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271, Bobby Green will waste no time in returning to the octagon. He intends to skyrocket himself up the rankings, hoping to cause an upset in the process.

While Green currently sits outside the top 15 in the division, the 42-fight MMA veteran has a lovable fighting style. He elegantly uses footwork, head movement, and a piston-like jab to break down and overwhelm opponents.

However, 'King' is tasked with facing one of the most dangerous grapplers active on the UFC roster. Islam Makhachev is a powerful wrestler who has seemingly executed the gameplan of his long-time friend and training partner, Khabib Nurmagomedov, to perfection.

Let's see if Michael Bisping's prediction comes to fruition when the two lightweight contenders clash at UFC Fight Night 202 next weekend.

