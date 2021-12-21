Michael Bisping thinks it's time for Kamaru Usman to fight Israel Adesanya

Michael Bisping says Kamaru Usman should move up and take on Israel Adesanya in a mega-fight.

In an episode of the Believe You Me podcast, Bisping said that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' should challenge 'The Last Stylebender' for the UFC middleweight title, considering both fighters have run out of contenders in their respective divisions.

'The Count' said:

"I think Usman Just needs to step up and fight f***ing Israel Adesanya. I know they're both from f***ing Nigeria, right? So f***ing what? So what? I don't care. I don't know how many people live in Nigeria, I'm going to guess 75 million. If Adesanya continues to lap everybody and certainly if he beats Robert Whitaker, he needs fresh meat. If Kamaru continues to win, c'mon! C'mon!"

While Bisping makes a good point about both fighters not having any new challenges on the horizon, the two champions are unlikely to fight each other anytime soon. Usman and Adesanya are both from Nigeria, and they have shared on numerous occasions that they won't seek out a fight against one another.

Kamaru Usman reasoned why he won't fight Israel Adesanya in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience

Kamaru Usman, in an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, gave his reasons for not wanting to fight Israel Adesanya.

'The Nigerian Nightmare' claimed that two people holding different belts in Nigeria is better than a one individual with two titles.

He said:

"I don't see myself ever fighting Israel. Even though a lot of people have said that, 'y'all need to fight! Y'all need to fight!' Having two belts in Nigeria is better than having one guy holding two belts. There's no desire there, that's my guy."

ESPN MMA @espnmma Of the current UFC champions, three are from Africa, the most of any continent 🌍 Of the current UFC champions, three are from Africa, the most of any continent 🌍 https://t.co/zCPAUPW349

