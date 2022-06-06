"She's got a fat bank account these days, that changes things" - Michael Bisping weighs in on Joanna Jedrzejczyk's "star-studded older years"

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is gearing up to enter the octagon for the first time in over two years for her upcoming bout at UFC 275.

Speaking on BT Sport's YouTube channel, Michael Bisping weighed in on Jedrzejczyk's lengthy absence from the sport. He stated that her ability to succeed against Zhang Weili this Saturday (June 11) depends on how she spent her years of inactivity.

'The Count' also explained that the former longtime UFC Strawweight champion's advanced age and success will be a factor in the fight. Here's what Bisping said:

"Maybe she'll come back even hungrier, but it depends on what she's been doing though, for those two years. I know she's kind of always working out, but she's a big star now. Joanna Jedrzejczyk is a big star, she's got a big bank account."

He added:

"What has she been doing in those two years? Is she starting to go soft in her star-studded older years? She's 34-years-old now, she's not 25-years-old, fresh out of Poland. She's got a fat bank account these days, that changes things."

Watch Michael Bisping discuss Jedrzejczyk's UFC return below:

Jedrzejczyk suffered a split decision loss to Zhang Weili in her last promotional outing at UFC 248 in March 2020. This was the UFC's last pay-per-view event before the pandemic hit.

Joanna Jedrzejczyk signed new multi-fight deal with the UFC

Joanna Jedrzejczyk signed a new deal with the promotion ahead of her rematch against Zhang Weili at UFC 275. Speaking to MMA Fighting, the 34-year-old discussed her next contract and revealed it was a multiple-fight deal. Jedrzejczyk also revealed that she plans to retire in the UFC. Here's what the former UFC Strawweight titleholder said:

"It’s a multiple-fight deal. I always said that I want to retire in the UFC, and of course people would love to see me doing this or that after, but I feel like if I retired from MMA, I would retire from the UFC, the best MMA league in the world. I don’t want to go somewhere and fight for this bigger money."

Jedrzejczyk's original bout against Zhang Weili marked the last fight of her UFC contract.

Watch Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jedrzejczyk below:

Since that loss, the former Strawweight champion has repeatedly stated that she doesn’t want to fight without fans or any other promotion.

The 34-year-old has also been quite vocal about seeking a better contract with the promotion. Jedrzejczyk's upcoming rematch against Weili will kick off her new UFC deal.

