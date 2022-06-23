"That would be stylistically the toughest" - Michael Bisping weighs in on rumored Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev matchup

Michael Bisping has opined on the potential matchup between Islam Makhachev and former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

In a recent video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Bisping spoke about a potential superfight between Alexander Volkanovski and the Brazilian. In the middle of the video, 'The Count' mentioned that stylistically, Makhachev could pose problems for 'do Bronx'.

While looking at the top five of the UFC lightweight rankings, Bisping said:

"Dustin Poirier, beat. Justin Gaethje, beat. Here's the real one. Here's the problem for Oliveira - Islam Makhachev. He hasn't fought Islam Makhachev. So, I think that would be stylistically the toughest fight out of all of them."

Watch the video below:

Makhachev has been tearing through the competition in the UFC's lightweight division. The 30-year-old has won 10 bouts in a row and has defeated fighters like Dan Hooker, Bobby Green, Thiago Moises and Arman Tsarukyan.

A run like that should be enough to warrant a title shot for the Dagestani. However, it remains unknown as to whom Makhachev will face in his next outing.

Alexander Volkanovski speaks on a potential matchup against Charles Oliveira

Alexander Volkanovski recently joined Israel Adesanya and Kai Kara-France for a press conference. There, he was asked to weigh in on a potential fight with Charles Oliveira. 'The Great' hailed Oliveira's fighting abilities but said the Brazilian could be beaten inside the octagon:

"When I look at Oliveira - dangerous fighter. Dangerous fighter, lot of people like watching fight, exciting fights. But obviously, he showed that he can be beat. He showed that in his last few, even if they were exciting. He was almost beat every one of those times. The thing is, with me I ain't giving him opportunities."

Watch the UFC press conference below:

Alexander Volkanovski will be seen in action at UFC 276 on July 2. 'The Great' will go toe-to-toe against Max Holloway in a trilogy bout for the featherweight title. Volkanovski was victorious in their previous two encounters but the second fight was very close.

In 10 days' time, both athletes will be looking to score a definitive victory to leave no doubt as to who is the better fighter.

