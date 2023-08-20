Michael Chandler addresses Conor McGregor's "second thoughts" about fight and prolonged USADA drama

For quite some time, MMA fans have been eagerly waiting for an official date for the highly anticipated scrap between Michael Chandler and Irish superstar Conor McGregor.

Chandler was in attendance for the UFC 292 event where he interacted with the media backstage. During his time there, 'Iron' spoke about many things including a possible weight class for his fight against McGregor and his thoughts on the future of the lightweight division. At one point, 'Iron' weighed in on the recent rumors of McGregor fighting someone else upon his return.

Chandler said that McGregor might be having second thoughts about fighting him as he may have realized the danger posed by 'Iron' inside the octagon.

"You know I'm not an easy fight. The entire world knows I'm not an easy fight for anybody, let alone [Conor McGregor]. So, I respect him for coming back and fighting me and yeah, he might have a little bit of second thoughts here and there. There's some easier fights for him to take but we'll see what happens," said Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler speaks on the situation involving Conor McGregor and USADA

Conor McGregor is supposed to be enrolled in the USADA anti-doping pool again for a period of six months before he can be eligible to fight inside the octagon. But Michael Chandler thinks that the rule might not be that strict as he himself could have possibly competed in the octagon after just a month of joining the UFC.

The 37-year-old also shared that he was ready to fight even if McGregor was not in the USADA testing pool for a duration of six months.

I don't know how to check the USADA pool and I know people who check the USADA pool daily... that whole situation is very interesting to me... I signed with the organisation September of 2020 and I could have fought October of 2020. So, this whole 'he retired so he gotta take six months to come back.' Are we splitting hairs here? what are we talking about?... Ultimately, I'm out here and I can fight Conor with one day in the USADA testing pool or a year in the USADA testing pool. It's not gonna make a difference." [from 9:40 onwards]

