Michael Chandler addresses Dustin Poirier scuffle, talks dream fights, predicts R2 KO over Islam Makhachev in Twitter AMA

Michael Chandler gave fans an opportunity to ask him about anything under the sun in his recent Twitter AMA.

While Chandler received a few personal questions, most fans were naturally more interested in asking him about MMA-related matters. Check out some of the best questions from Chandler's Q&A session with fans.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA 30 min. Ask me anything. 30 min. Ask me anything.

Chandler's rivalry with Dustin Poirier recently reached its boiling point when the two lightweight stars confronted each other at UFC 276. With that in mind, a Twitter user asked the former Bellator champion what the beef was all about. According to Chandler, the former interim champion simply dislikes him:

Another user asked the Missouri native which fighters he considers his dream matchups. Chandler responded by listing down three iconic names:

Islam Makhachev is another fighter who's been linked to Chandler in the past few weeks. This comes after 'Iron' suggested that he could fight Makhachev for the vacant belt as Charles Oliveira seems intent on fighting Conor McGregor.

A Twitter user asked the 36-year-old how long it would take for him to knock out Makhachev. Chandler is confident he can do it within two rounds:

Since 'Iron' made his UFC debut back in 2021, he has fought some of the best contenders the lightweight division has to offer. So one fan was curious to know which fight Chandler found the hardest to prepare for. The former lightweight title challenger revealed:

A couple of fans also want Chandler's insights on his fellow UFC fighters. One asked if he thought Sean O'Malley would become a champion, while another asked what he thinks is next for Mateusz Gamrot.

Chandler was also asked to provide advice for aspiring MMA fighters. The No.5-ranked UFC lightweight said:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA @kmm_817 Prepare to feel like a failure. You’ll never do it as perfectly as the standard you set for yourself. Remind yourself they are your most prized posession before every single interaction. Leave your ego at the door. They are watching everything. Pray for wisdom. @kmm_817 Prepare to feel like a failure. You’ll never do it as perfectly as the standard you set for yourself. Remind yourself they are your most prized posession before every single interaction. Leave your ego at the door. They are watching everything. Pray for wisdom.

Michael Chandler comments on Dustin Poirier confrontation

Two days after Michael Chandler's heated encounter with Dustin Poirier, the lightweight star took to Twitter to break his silence on the issue. Taking not-so-subtle digs at his rival, Chandler wrote:

"Simple truth in life - you aren’t yourself when you’re that thirsty. Keep your cool, be a professional, especially in public. Your insecurities are showing."

Check out the tweet below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Simple truth in life - you aren’t yourself when you’re that thirsty. Keep your cool, be a professional, especially in public. Your insecurities are showing. Simple truth in life - you aren’t yourself when you’re that thirsty. Keep your cool, be a professional, especially in public. Your insecurities are showing. 💎

Chandler recently ended his two-fight skid with a vicious knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. Meanwhile, Poirier hasn't competed since losing to Charles Oliveira last December. It now appears that they are headed on a collision course, thanks in large part to their real-life rivalry.

