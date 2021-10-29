"Colby Covington poses a very tough test" - Michael Chandler says fans discredit 'Chaos' because he got finished by Kamaru Usman at UFC 245

Michael Chandler is a high-level wrestler and is the former training partner of Kamaru Usman. When it comes to knowledgeable people giving their opinions on the main event of UFC 268, it's difficult to find someone better than Michael Chandler.

The former Bellator lightweight champion was recently interviewed by Helen Yee. When the subject of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 came up, Chandler said that whilst he believes 'The Nigerian Nightmare' will get the job done, it won't be easy.

"People forget, they discredit because of the fact that Colby really hurt his jaw, that Colby got finished. They discredit the fact that it was two-two going into that fifth round. I think that Kamaru Usman is now the number one pound-for-pound guy in the world and I think he deserves to be in that spot. I do think Colby Covington poses a lot threats and poses a very tough test. Knowing Kamaru, knowing the way that he trains, the way that he lives his life, I guarantee he is focused and prepared for this fight. I think Kamaru comes out with the win again. I do think we're all going to get an entertaining fight. I'm to go out there and finish Justin Gaethje and then hopefully sneak out there and get a front row seat."

You can watch Helen Yee's full interview with Kamaru Usman below:

Michael Chandler will take on Usman's teammate Justin Gaethje on the UFC 268 main card next weekend. With both men bringing a high volume and fearsome power, the bout is expected to be a very exciting one.

Michael Chandler believes Colby Covington isn't getting credit for his first title fight

Michael Chandler alluded to Colby Covington not getting enough credit for his performance in his first fight with Kamaru Usman. The bout was extremely close, with most fans and media having the fight scored as a draw heading into the fifth and final round.

The fact Covington was finished on the feet and suffered a jaw injury did perhaps change some of the narrative of the fight, something which has been a talking point heading into the rematch.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



🏆 Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington

🏆 Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili

💥 Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler 3️⃣0️⃣ Days until #UFC268 !!🏆 Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington🏆 Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili💥 Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler 3️⃣0️⃣ Days until #UFC268!!🏆 Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington🏆 Rose Namajunas vs Zhang Weili💥 Justin Gaethje vs Michael Chandler https://t.co/QEXTnShljl

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Covington will be looking to dethrone 'The Nigerian Nightmare' at the second time of asking inside Madison Square Garden next Saturday.

Edited by Harvey Leonard