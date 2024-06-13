"Michael Chandler aint ready," "Jack of all trades" - Fans react to Alexander Volkanovski doing "short notice backflip with lads"

Former UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski's recent activity on social media has caused quite a buzz among MMA fans. 'The Great' uploaded pictures to his Instagram account that showed the 35-year-old seemingly doing backflips on a motorcycle.

In the caption of the post, Volkanovski wrote:

"Short notice backflip with the lads."

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on Volkanovski's impressive feat.

Volkanovski had stepped up as a short-notice replacement for Charles Oliveira to fight Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. 'The Great' lost that encounter via first-round knockout. Since then, there has been a running joke in the MMA world about how Volkanovski is always ready to step in on short notice, regardless of the weight class.

So, seeing that the upcoming UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler, currently appears to be in limbo, fans have been advocating for the Australian to step in and save the fight card.

One fan wrote:

"Michael Chandler ain't ready."

Another added:

"Jack of all trades."

One user humorously advised Volkanovski to be careful with the motorcycle stunts, as he would need to step in to save the UFC 303 card:

"Be careful [Volkanovski], you still have to replace Conor McGregor at UFC 303."

Alexander Volkanovski gives his prediction for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway

Alexander Volkanovski has shared the octagon with both Max Holloway and Ilia Topuria. 'The Great' is 3-0 against Holloway, but fell short in his sole encounter against Topuria, to whom he lost his featherweight title via knockout.

Volkanovski recently did an interview with Submission Radio where he spoke about a possible showdown between 'Blessed' and Topuria and also shared his prediction for the potentail fight. He said:

"Look, I think Ilia's a great fighter, but I would probably pick Max in that one. I think [Max's] chin's obviously held up many times and I think his boxing's gonna be good enough. He will get hit, so, Ilia will be testing his chin. But at the same time, I think Max Holloway, you know going in the later rounds, it's just gonna favor him."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

