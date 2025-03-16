Michael Chandler backs $8 million Avengers star’s bold stance on masculinity, slams backlash: "We live in a backwards society"

Michael Chandler has not entered the octagon since last November when he made his return from a two-year hiatus, losing to Charles Oliveira via unanimous decision at UFC 309. The No.7-ranked lightweight is set to return next month when he faces Paddy Pimblett in a five-round co-main event at UFC 314.

Ad

'Iron' recently took to X to back Anthony Mackie's recent claims on masculinity. The Avengers' star appeared on the Pivot Podcast, where he stated:

"In the past 20 years, we've been living through the death of the American male. They have literally killed masculinity in our homes and our communities for one reason or another, but I raised my boys to be young men. And however you feel about that, you feel about that. But my boys will always be respectful... They will always be men."

Ad

Trending

Chandler shared the comments from the Hollywood star, adding:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"We live in a backwards society when words like this, from a man raising young men, receives any kind of backlash. Kudos @AnthonyMackie , raise them young men!"

Check out Anthony Mackie's comments and Michael Chandler's response below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Mackie faced some online backlash for his comments regarding how he is raising his sons. Chandler became the latest person to defend the actor from criticism, noting that he is simply raising his sons to be respectful.

Michael Chandler weighs in on Conor McGregor's potential return

Michael Chandler appeared set to face Conor McGregor at UFC 303 last June; however, 'The Notorious' withdrew from the bout due to a broken pinky toe. There has not been much of an update regarding the former double champ's return.

Ad

'Iron' recently weighed in on whether or not he believes McGregor will fight again. Speaking to Damon Martin of MMA Fighting, Chandler was asked about his previously planned opponent's potential return, responding:

"In my heart of hearts, yes [McGregor returns] because I think he wants to fight. He doesn't want to finish his fighting legacy the way he has done it... In my mind, if you were like, 'hey if you were a betting man, does Conor come back?' No. I'd give it a slim chance."

Ad

Check out Michael Chandler's comments on Conor McGregor fighting again below:

Expand Tweet

Chandler noted that McGregor seems to be caught up with the things around him, while adding that he may be the same way if he had such opportunities. He revealed he cannot criticize 'The Notorious' as he has not walked in his shoes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.