Michael Chandler believes he can be a "nightmare" for Conor McGregor in UFC

Michael Chandler has said that his wrestling and brute strength can turn out to be a "nightmare" for Conor McGregor. The newly signed UFC star thinks that he will fare extremely well against the Irishman if given a chance to fight him.

Chandler, 34, is a three-time Bellator lightweight champion who signed with the UFC in September last year. He also served as a back-up fighter for the UFC 254 main event clash between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje.

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Chandler stated that he could be a nightmare for McGregor's former UFC lightweight champion.

"We're gonna see the best version of Conor McGregor (against Dustin Poirier). Of course, I want my name in that storyline, of course, I want my name attached to his (name), of course, I want that possible fight. Do I think I match up extremely well against conor? Absolutely. With my wrestling background, plus the the power of my hands, plus my ability to mix up the striking with the takedowns, plus my ability to push the pace, I think I'm a nightmare for Conor," said Chandler.

Chandler noted that his view of McGregor has changed over the years and that the Irish fighter will be at his best against Poirier in his upcoming fight.

"I respect what Conor McGregor is doing" - Michael Chandler

UFC 254: Khabib v Gaethje Weigh-in

After claiming that he can outpoint Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler also stated that he respects what "The Notorious" is doing and added that he is looking forward to stepping into the octagon against him.

"I respect what Conor is doing. Conor is continuing to come into his own... The way he put away Cowboy (Donald Cerrone) a year ago was devastating... And of course I'm thinking about sharing that UFC octagon with Conor because that's what all of us lightweights, welterweights, featherweights, anyone around that weight class want that fight, so why shouldn't it be me," said Chandler

Michael Chandler's much-awaited will come to fruition at UFC 257, on the same card as McGregor's fight, against the No.6 ranked lightweight Dan Hooker.

It's official.



Dan Hooker will be the one to welcome Michael Chandler to the UFC, multiple sources confirmed to @bokamotoESPN after @danawhite broke the news to The Schmo earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/Lm4XYDjA6w — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) January 3, 2021

Hooker, who Michael Chandler referred to as "one of the scariest lightweights in UFC," is coming off a loss to Dustin Poirier ahead of his UFC 257 bout. However, the 30-year-old has been very impressive in his last few fights, suggesting that Chandler may have a tough time against "The Hangman".