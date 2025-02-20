Michael Chandler bewildered by "interesting timing for a drug test": "Fight date must be coming SOON" [VIDEO]

Michael Chandler has not entered the octagon since last November when he made his return from a two-year hiatus, losing to Charles Oliveira via unanimous decision at UFC 309. He recently revealed that he was randomly drug tested, speculating that he must be getting a fight soon.

'Iron' shared a video to his Instagram account, stating:

"I got to do my blood now. Peed in a cup, now I got to do my blood. For everybody who thinks these aren't completely random drug tests, this is a completely random drug test. We are at a video shoot with Jon Pardi and his band about to whip these guys into shape for their tour that's coming up... So, it pokes the arm and it sucks out the blood, puts it in that little vial so they can test it. This is by far the weirdest place I've had to drug test - Jon Pardi's shop right next to a side by side and his tool boxes."

Captioning the post, Chandler said:

"Interesting timing for a drug test at @jonpardi house…fight date must be coming SOON🤔 - Walk On. - See you at the top!"

Check out Michael Chandler's video getting randomly drug tested below:

Chandler has not received an opponent for his next bout, however, several names have been publicly floated. The No. 7-ranked lightweight will look to get back in the win column after suffering two consecutive losses.

Michael Chandler reacts to rare praise from Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier has made it clear that he is not a fan of Michael Chandler, labeling him as a dirty fighter following their UFC 281 clash. He recently offered rare praise to 'Iron', claiming that his former opponent is one of his favorite fighters to watch in the UFC, along with Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, and Dan Hooker.

The No. 7-ranked lightweight took to X to react to the comments from 'The Diamond':

"We are slowly burying the hatchet. Great dude, just had some differences here and there. Legend. First ballot Hall of Famer."

Check out Michael Chandler's response to Dustin Poirier's comments below:

Chandler and Poirier shared the octagon at UFC 281 in November 2022, with the latter emerging victorious via third-round submission. He labeled 'Iron' as a dirty fighter in the aftermath of the bout and has made it clear on several instances that he is not a fan of the No.7-ranked lightweight.

