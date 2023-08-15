Michael Chandler boasts about his UFC accolades, but Conor McGregor laughs him off

Conor McGregor took a shot at Michael Chandler after his eventual opponent boasted about his UFC accolades on social media.

The former three-time Bellator lightweight champion recently reflected on his UFC tenure so far, which has included a number of entertaining bouts and finishes. Chandler mentioned that although he would have liked to compete by now, he is thankful for the year-long layoff he has received as a result of coaching TUF.

He wrote:

"5 fights...6 weigh ins...6 training camps...4 performance bonuses...1 fight of the year (possibly 2)...ALL in the first 25 months w/the @UFC...The competitor in me wanted to fight by now, but my body is happy for the time off. I finish him within 2 rounds."

Expand Tweet

'The Notorious' clearly wasn't impressed by 'Iron's list of accolades since joining the UFC in September, 2020. He replied to the tweet with a laughing emoji, which signified that he believes that the 37-year-old has nothing to boast about.

This isn't the first time Conor McGregor has attempted to downplay 'Iron's accomplishments or predictions. He took a jibe at the 37-year-old when mentioning that some contestants competed in the UFC before he did and dismissed his prediction of finishing him in the second round when they eventually fight.

It remains to be seen whether Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor will be booked for December as they have both teased for quite some time.

Michael Chandler shares motivational quote to inspire fans ahead of Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler has been regarded for his motivational posts on social media and his entertaining post-fight interviews.

Ahead of his eventual fight with Conor McGregor, 'Iron' continues to inspire fans as he recently shared a motivational quote on his Twitter account. The quote insinuates that somebody should chase after their dreams and put forth a strong effort in order to accomplish them, which could be related to his own journey to the UFC.

He wrote:

"This life wasn’t meant to be lived lukewarm. Find your way or FORCE a path toward what you want. When you encounter resistance, go right through it...Walk On...See you at the top!"

Expand Tweet